Filling Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $23,499.4 Million by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 3.9%

The demand for new machinery is set to grow with the expansion of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical production facilities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, the global filling equipment market was led by the new machinery segment, accounting for the highest revenue share. This demand is expected to grow as food & beverage and pharmaceutical production facilities expand. The automatic filling equipment segment also dominated in 2019 and is forecasted to remain dominant due to its efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing. According to Allied Market Research’s report, the 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 valued at $17.8 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1014 The increasing demand for packaged food, driven by busy lifestyles and the widespread availability of packaged products, is a key factor propelling the growth of the filling equipment market. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, a major contributor to global economies, further fuels this growth. For instance, FMCG is among the top 5 largest sectors in India. Major companies like Krones AG and KHS Group are investing heavily in expansion projects to diversify product portfolios and improve customer service.The demand for filling equipment also rises with the growing need for new machinery and spare parts, particularly as equipment undergoes wear due to corrosion. Unilever’s planned investment of $250-$300 million for a new beauty and personal care plant in Dubai is an example of such expansions driving the filling equipment market’s growth.By sales type, the new machinery segment held over 73.1% of the market share in 2019, with an expected CAGR of over 4.0% during the forecast period. The automatic filling machinery segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in the coming years, fueled by an increase in consumable product production. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during this period.Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the filling equipment market in 2019, contributing the largest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The region is expected to continue its dominance due to ongoing industrial expansions.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1014 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:The new machinery segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019.The automatic filling equipment segment led the market in 2019.The liquid product type accounted for the highest revenue in 2019.The beverage sector was the largest end-user industry in 2019.Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2019.Key players in the global filling equipment market include Accutek Packaging, Coesia S.p.A, GEA Group, JBT, Krones AG, KHS Group, and Syntegon Technology GmbH. These companies are adopting strategies such as business expansion, acquisitions, and product innovations to maintain market leadership. For example, GEA acquired VIPOLL in 2018 to expand its beverage processing portfolio, while Krones launched the Modulfill HES machine to enhance operational efficiency and hygiene.Construction news https://steemit.com/@vijayanalytics/posts Construction Trending https://www.quora.com/profile/Vijay-Conma/posts Construction blog https://vijayanalytics.blogspot.com/

