MDC offers classes on making rawhide from deer hides in Kansas City and Northwest regions

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With deer season on the horizon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters that harvested deer can yield more than venison and antlers. MDC encourages deer hunters to save their deer hides to be soaked and scraped to make rawhide or tanned and smoked to transform them into buckskin leather.

MDC is offering free classes in the Kansas City and Northwest regions in December making rawhide from deer hides. Registration is required for all classes. Participants 16 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

MDC will provide tools and demonstration hides in various stages of conversion to rawhide. Participants will scrape the hides they bring during the three-hour class. MDC instructs hunters to place hides in leakproof bags and freeze them between the date of harvest and the start of class. Instructions for soaking and preparing hides for the class will be emailed to participants prior to the class. Hides must have a valid Conservation ID number or Telecheck confirmation number accompanying them.

“Our ancestors utilized deer hides for making clothing, containers, musical instruments, shelter and more,” said Ginger Miller, MDC Conservation Educator. “Learn how to get more from your harvested game by making rawhide and exploring its many uses with us.”

MDC staff ask participants wear old clothes and bring a rubber apron if they have one. A heavy trash bag can be used in place of an apron. MDC will have fleshing knives and beams available for use during the program. Participants can also bring their own tools.

Participant will also be given plans to build a simple fleshing beam and frame. Participants will need to purchase a fleshing knife and other simple materials to complete and stretch hides at home.

Get more information below and register through the links:

For more information on the classes, contact MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

These courses are part of a greater effort to educate Missourians on getting more from their deer harvest. Visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events to find more classes throughout the season.