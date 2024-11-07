Julie Meates Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Julie Meates with Chris Voss

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the upcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” a groundbreaking guide co-authored by Julie Meates, renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of global professionals. This essential book empowers readers with the strategies to navigate and succeed in critical conversations—whether in the organizations, personal relationships, government and global leadership.

Julie Meates is a New Zealand-born humanitarian with a diverse career, endeavoring to bring more peace, kindness and love into the world. Family is central to her life; she is married with three children and a large extended family.

Beginning her career as a teacher, Julie's passion for education and health led her to become a qualified social worker and counselor. Now a barrister and solicitor, actively pursuing post-graduate studies in education and health. Her commitment to community wellbeing is evident in her extensive volunteer work, driven by her paying kindness forward.

In 2002, Julie co-founded the Fulfil A Dream Foundation, with a vision, hope and dream of strong and happy families, happy, healthy, vibrant communities, and wise and visionary leadership, uniting high-profile figures from all fields to empower individuals, families, and communities. She also chaired the indigenous Maori learning center, Kohanga Reo.

Julie is a eight-time Best-Selling Author, co-authoring books like, Pay It Forward, with Brian Tracy, Success, The Soul of Success – Vol. 3, Turning Point, The Keys to Authenticity and Mindset Matters with Jack Canfield, along with, Never Give Up with Dick Vitale and Rise Up! with Lisa Nichols. These books contribute to various causes, including nonprofits dedicated to ending human trafficking and modern-day slavery, among others.

Julie joined Abundance Studios as a Producer and worked on notable films including, The Truth About Reading, Dickie V documentary, It’s Happening Right Here, which earned a Telly Award in 2023, Tactical Empathy, Hero, Conquer 100 and Brisa. She has also been a guest on TV shows such as Hollywood Live, Times Square Today, and The Global Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Summer Symposium at Carnegie Hall. Her appearances have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX nationwide.

Julie has volunteered with Community Law’s programme, in community justice panels that facilitate restorative justice to promptly address harm caused by offenders. She also served as the Board Secretary for the United Nations executive in her Canterbury region and is involved with the Women of Hope Wake Up and Help Ourselves Trust Board.

Throughout her career, Julie has volunteered with Women’s Refuge, various NGOs, charitable organizations, sport, musical, cultural, social and community lead initiatives, empowering youth, families and communities. She held the position of Vice President at Wairarapa International Communities Incorporated, engaged in community radio with local, national, international broadcasts, and contributed to homelessness initiatives across the globe.

Julie Meates is a compassionate, kind and inspiring leader, empowering diverse groups of people to achieve their goals.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of “Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all aspects of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Julie Meates, and an accomplished team of co-authors, this book equips readers with the tools they need to excel in life’s most critical conversations.

