PreSmart Solutions Launches Revolutionary Web-Based Platform to Reduce $20 Billion Spent Annually on Undeliverable Mail

PreSmart software empowers compliance-driven companies to ensure their direct mail reaches their recipients the first time, reducing returned mail and waste.

First class critical mail remains a vital tool for compliance-driven businesses, but undeliverable mail is a costly issue. Providing corrected lists before mailing reduces waste, rework and expense.” — Ken Goulet, Founder

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former healthcare executive Ken Goulet has partnered with direct marketing and technology experts to create PreSmart Solutions, a web-based SaaS platform designed to dramatically reduce the number of Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) mail pieces that cost mailers an estimated $20B annually. PreSmart Solutions began offering its platform in March 2024.

According to the United States Postal Service® (USPS), 4.3 billion mail pieces are undelivered each year due to incorrect or incomplete addresses, which can result in significant direct and indirect costs per piece. PreSmart Solutions provides an easy-to-implement self-service platform that integrates into existing workflows to boost efficiency while reducing overall mailing costs.

Customers will see immediate results each time they "PreSmart" their lists through a custom dashboard that displays list analytics, year-to-date cost savings, industry benchmarks and carbon footprint avoidance. And they will have 1:1 access to PreSmart's expert Postal Solutions Team to interpret USPS mailing reports and regulations, and provide consultation on address improvement solutions, and incentive programs.

