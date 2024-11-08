Global Natural Fibers Market 2024 To Reach $93.19 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.8%

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The natural fibers market is showing steady growth, expected to rise from $70.41 billion in 2023 to $74.34 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6%. Growth is supported by cultural heritage, evolution in the textile industry, the impact of the industrial revolution, cyclical demand patterns, and the dominance of cotton.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Natural Fibers Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market is projected to experience strong growth, expected to reach $93.19 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by supply chain optimization, innovation in processing, shifts in consumer trends, and increased research investments. Key trends include a focus on sustainability, innovation in applications, and commitments to brand sustainability.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Natural Fibers Market?

The rising emphasis on vehicle fuel efficiency is likely to drive growth in the market. Fuel efficiency measures how far a vehicle can travel on a specific amount of fuel, and natural fibers contribute to this by reducing vehicle weight, thereby decreasing fuel consumption. According to the International Energy Agency, carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes and energy use increased by 0.9% in 2022. Therefore, the heightened focus on fuel efficiency is propelling the market.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Natural Fibers Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are BASF SE, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Trex Company Inc., Fiberon LLC, Barnhardt Natural Fibers LLC, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GMBH & Co KG, Bcomp Ltd., Procotex SA Corporation NV, Ananas Anam, FlexForm Technologies, Swicofil AG, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, Tecnaro GmbH, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., The Natural Fibre Company, Dividan LLC, Oeko-Tex AG, GreenGran BV, The Flax Company SARL, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing LLC, Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries Limited, Vrijesh Natural Fibre & Fabrics Pvt Ltd., Dun Agro Hemp Group, NATURALUS PLUOŠTAS UAB, GreenCore Composites Inc., Meshlin Composites Zrt, BAFA Neu GmbH, Castellins NV, Circular Systems

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Natural Fibers Market Size?

Product innovations are also a significant trend in the market. In June 2021, Lenzing AG, an Austria-based company, launched hydrophobic lyocell fibers using dry technology. These fibers offer liquid-controlling qualities, making them suitable for personal care products such as incontinence and feminine hygiene items, providing a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-derived materials.

How Is The Global Natural Fibers Market Segmented?

The natural fibers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cellulose based natural fiber, Protein based natural fiber

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Textile, Medical, Other End Use

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Natural Fibers Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Natural Fibers Market Definition

Natural fibers are renewable materials with advantages like biodegradability and cost-effectiveness, used in various industries for their eco-friendly properties.

The Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Natural Fibers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into natural fibers market size, natural fibers market drivers and trends, natural fibers market major players, natural fibers competitors' revenues, natural fibers market positioning, and natural fibers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

