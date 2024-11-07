Iowa private colleges ensure admission for transfer students

A recent new agreement between Iowa’s 15 community colleges and 18 of the state’s private colleges will streamline admission processes and provide targeted supports for students who plan to transfer to a four-year institution.

Known as the Iowa Private Transfer Guarantee, automatic college admission will now be offered to qualified transfer students who start their higher education journey at an Iowa community college or eligible high school concurrent enrollment program. Students must earn an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree and meet the grade point average and course grade requirements to qualify for automatic enrollment at one of Iowa’s participating private colleges.

Additionally, the Iowa Private Transfer Guarantee pledges targeted resources, scholarships and services for Iowa students who transfer to a four-year college. Resources such as specialized transfer orientation, transfer-specific advisors, financial aid and scholarship opportunities and waived fees, among others, will be offered to transfer students to help ensure a more seamless process.

The signed agreement is the result of the Iowa Private Transfer Collaborative, a partnership between the participating private colleges, community colleges and the Iowa Department of Education. Sponsored by a three-year grant from the Arthur Vining Davis and Teagle foundations, the group has worked together during the past year to streamline transfer experiences for Iowa students, helping to save time, tuition and earned college credits. The Iowa Private Transfer Collaborative has established common transfer major programs and discipline frameworks to provide students with a clearer pathway towards higher education opportunities, degrees and future careers.

“The Iowa Private Transfer Collaborative has provided wonderful opportunities to connect the state’s community colleges and students to private college opportunities,” said Amy Gieseke, section chief for the Department’s Bureau of Community Colleges and Postsecondary Readiness. “Through the Iowa Private Transfer Guarantee and transfer major programs, the framework has been established for a strong transfer experience in Iowa.”

Next steps for the collaborative include adding information on student transfer and the Iowa Private Transfer Guarantee to the iowaprivatecolleges.org website.

“We will continue to work together to ensure success for transfer students and welcome any Iowa private college to join the conversation,” Gieseke said.