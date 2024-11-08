Rising Smartphone Penetration: A Key Driver Transforming the Mobile Gaming Market 2024

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2024

The mobile gaming market is on a fast track, with expectations to rise from $129.96 billion in 2023 to $149.53 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1%. This growth can be attributed to the widespread availability of smartphones and mobile devices, advancements in mobile graphics and processing capabilities, consistent mobile network connectivity, and the popularity of casual and hyper-casual games.

Market Size of the Global Mobile Gaming Market

The market is projected to see rapid growth, reaching $278.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.8%. This growth is driven by the popularity of e-sports and competitive gaming, cross-platform gaming opportunities, and sustainability initiatives. Major trends to look out for include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the rise of app stores and digital distribution channels, in-app purchases and monetization strategies, and enhanced social features.

Primary Growth Driver Of The Mobile Gaming Market

The rising penetration of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Smartphone usage is increasing for various reasons, including greater internet accessibility, the popularity of social media, convenient communication, the affordability of feature-rich phones, social status considerations, rising income levels, and a growing dependency on mobile devices. As smartphone penetration increases, demand for mobile gaming is expected to surge, as these devices are widely used for gaming and leisure activities. For instance, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center indicated that smartphone ownership in the US rose from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, up from just 35% a decade earlier in 2011. This trend demonstrates the growing smartphone penetration, which will drive growth in the market.

Market Leaders in the Mobile Gaming Market

Major companies operating in the market report are Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co Ltd., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, CyberAgent Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd., Zynga Inc., King Digital Entertainment Limited, Roblox Corporation, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Supercell Oy, Playrix Holding Ltd, Niantic Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc, GLU Mobile Inc., Bungie Inc., Voodoo SAS, Gameloft SE, Jam City Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Machine Zone Inc., Miniclip SA, Juego Studios LLP

Key Trends Impacting The Mobile Gaming Market

The market is experiencing technological advancements with the integration of VR and AR technologies. In April 2022, Meta (formerly Facebook) unveiled Ghostbusters VR, allowing players to immerse themselves in a virtual ghost-hunting experience, enhancing engagement through single and multiplayer modes.

Global Mobile Gaming Market Segmentation

The mobile gaming market is segmented:

1) By Device Type: Smartphone, Smartwatch, PDA, Tablet, Other Devices Types

2) By Operating System: Android, iOS, Windows, Other Operating Systems

3) By Genre: Action And Adventure, Arcade, Roleplaying, Sports, Other Genres

4) By Subscription: Free, Premium

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading in the Mobile Gaming Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile Gaming Market Definition

Mobile gaming encompasses games played on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, ranging from simple to complex titles, including 3D and augmented reality games that utilize internet connectivity.

