Global Mobile Device Management Market Set For 25.0% Growth, Reaching $26.76 Billion By 2028

The mobile device management market is also growing rapidly, projected to grow from $8.88 billion in 2023 to $10.94 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.3%. Growth factors include the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, security and compliance requirements, needs for enterprise mobility and productivity, remote workforce management, and application management.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Mobile Device Management Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is anticipated to grow exponentially, with a forecasted size of $26.76 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 25.0%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing complexity of device ecosystems, demand for IoT device management, emphasis on user experience, strategic mobile policies, and integration with endpoint security. Key trends include application security and containerization, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for threat detection, mobile threat defense (MTD), and geofencing with location-based policies.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Mobile Device Management Market?

The significant increase in the mobile workforce within organizations is contributing to the expansion of the market. A mobile workforce consists of employees who are not tied to a single physical location. Businesses are increasingly adopting mobile device management solutions to monitor and secure mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets within the workplace. The rapid growth of the workforce and the necessity for secure connectivity among employees are expected to drive the market forward. For example, a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in April 2022 revealed that nearly half (46%) of Australian employees work from home to some extent, and 34% of businesses have teleworking agreements for at least part of their staff. Therefore, the growth of the mobile workforce in enterprises will support the market.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Mobile Device Management Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Limited, Ivanti Inc., Jamf Software LLC, SOTI Inc., MobileIron Inc., Centrify Corporation, Sophos Group plc, 42Gears Mobility Systems Inc., Hexnode Technologies Limited, Kandji Inc., Baramundi Software AG, Mitsogo Inc., Matrix42 AG, Miradore Ltd., FiberLink Communications LLC, Codeproof Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Mobile Device Management Market?

Technological advancements are shaping the market. In June 2023, GoTo launched GoTo Resolve MDM, allowing IT professionals to manage and secure all company-owned and personal devices seamlessly. This initiative enhances GoTo’s commitment to comprehensive IT administration and security for enterprises.

What Are the Segments of the Global Mobile Device Management Market?

The mobile device management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Operating System: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Other Operating systems (Linux)

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transport and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing and Automotive, and Other Verticals

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Mobile Device Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Mobile Device Management Market

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software framework that allows IT departments to monitor and manage corporate data on employees' mobile devices, ensuring data security across various service providers and operating systems.

The Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Mobile Device Management Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mobile device management market size, mobile device management market drivers and trends, mobile device management market major players, mobile device management competitors' revenues, mobile device management market positioning, and mobile device management market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

