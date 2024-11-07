Residential property price index for the third quarter of 2024

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index was 211.0 in the third quarter of 2024, down by 3.6% quarter-on-quarter; the indices for the Macao Peninsula (206.7) and Taipa & Coloane (228.2) dropped by 4.1% and 1.4% respectively. The index for existing residential units (226.7) and pre-sale residential units (272.7) reduced by 4.2% and 0.3% respectively.

The overall residential property price index for July - September 2024 decreased by 1.6% over the previous period (June - August 2024). The index for the Macao Peninsula fell by 2.2% while that for Taipa & Coloane climbed by 0.4%.

The index for existing residential units went down by 1.6% from the previous period; the index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 2.2% while that for Taipa & Coloane grew by 0.4%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of all age categories decreased, except the index for those of 5 years old or less that stayed flat over the previous period; the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old dipped by 2.4% and 2.2% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units reduced by 0.2%.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 1.4% and 0.9% respectively from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 2.2%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.1% and 0.6% respectively.

In comparison with July - September 2023, the overall residential property price index went down by 13.2%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 14.1% and 9.7% respectively.