Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 3rd Quarter 2024

MACAU, November 7 - According to statistics released today (7 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the third quarter of 2024, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed growth on a quarterly basis. Concurrently, the credit card turnover increased whereas the debit card turnover decreased from the preceding quarter.

Mobile payment

In the third quarter of 2024, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 2.9% quarter-on-quarter to 88.1 million. The transaction value totalled MOP7.6 billion, an increment of 6.0% from a quarter earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP86.3. At end-September 2024, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 105,772.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-September 2024, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP49.8 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.8% from the previous quarter. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.7 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP800.6 million, representing 29.3% of credit card receivables. Meanwhile, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went up from 2.7% at end-June 2024 to 2.8%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the third quarter of 2024, the credit card turnover totalled MOP6.2 billion, a growth of 3.9% from the previous quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP154.2 million, occupying 2.5% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 11.7 million, up 4.4% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, rose quarter-on-quarter by 7.0% to MOP6.3 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 1.1 million and the debit card turnover totalled MOP535.4 million.