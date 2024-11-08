Global Monitor Market Forecast to Reach $69.38 Billion By 2028 With 3.0% Annual Growth

Monitor Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Monitor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The monitor market has shown steady growth, projected to grow from $59.82 billion in 2023 to $61.73 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.2%. Growth drivers include the boom in computing and digitalization, business expansion, entertainment consumption trends, the evolution of education and e-learning, and multimedia content creation.

How Big Is the Global Monitor Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is projected to see steady growth, expected to reach $69.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. This growth is influenced by the shift to remote work and hybrid models, advanced gaming experiences, evolving classroom technologies, and increased media streaming. Major trends include USB-C connectivity, ergonomic designs, frameless bezels, adaptive sync technologies, and features suited for remote work.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Monitor Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3648&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Monitor Market?

The anticipated growth of internet penetration is expected to significantly drive the market during the forecast period. As of June 2020, Internet World Stats reported that approximately 4.83 billion people worldwide were using the internet, representing around 62% of the global population. The number of internet users is growing at an annual rate of over 6%. In fact, more than three-quarters of the internet users in the world's larger economies access the web using desktops and laptops. Therefore, increasing internet penetration is a key factor propelling growth in the market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monitor-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Monitor Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, HP Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Acer Inc., Qisda Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. (MSI), ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Kontron S&T AG, Hannspree Taiwan Limited, Eizo Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation Inc., BenQ Corporation, Sparton Corporation, Tatung Company, NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Planar Systems Inc., Alienware Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Iiyama Corporation, AOC International (Europe) B.V., Gechic Technology Corporation, Chuntex Electronics Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., Hope Industrial System Co. Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, AAEON Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Barco NV, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc., Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Monitor Market Size?

Major companies in the market are introducing technologically advanced monitors, including 4K models featuring IPS Black technology, to overcome the limitations of traditional IPS panels. IPS Black technology enhances color and contrast, aiming to address the IPS glow issue and provide deeper blacks similar to OLED displays. For instance, in April 2022, Dell launched the 27" U2723QE and 31.5" U3223QE monitors, which utilize this technology to improve visual performance.

How Is the Global Monitor Market Segmented?

The monitor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cathode-ray tube (CRT, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

2) By Resolution: 1366*768, 1920* 1080, 1536*864, 1280*720, 1440*900, Other Resolutions

3) By Application: Gaming, Business/Commercial, Personal

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Monitor Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Monitor Market?

A monitor is a display device that interprets and presents graphic output from a computer’s graphics card, similar to a television screen.

The Monitor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

•Market size data for both historical and future periods

•Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

•Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

•Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Monitor Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Monitor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into monitor market size, monitor market drivers and trends, monitor market major players, monitor competitors' revenues, monitor market positioning, and monitor market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-peripheral-equipment-global-market-report

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-hardware-global-market-report

Computers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computers-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.