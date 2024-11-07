Seed teams up with Yallo to boost their digital presence in the Swiss telecom market

Collaboration between Seed SEO agency and Yallo Telco brand

Seed, Italian digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, CRO, and Analytics, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Yallo, a leading Swiss TelCo brand

MILAN, ITALY, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seed, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, CRO, and Analytics , is thrilled to announce its partnership with Yallo, a leading Swiss brand under Sunrise LLC offering mobile, fixed-line, internet, and TV services.The main goal is to tackle technical challenges, fuel organic growth, boost keyword rankings, and increase online conversion rates. One of the most interesting aspects of this project is navigating the multilingual nature of Yallo's site—a crucial feature for a market like Switzerland, where several official languages coexist.The project focuses on several key areas: analyzing market potential, crafting a bespoke SEO strategy, conducting a thorough technical audit, and optimizing page structure and content.“From the outset, Seed's strategic vision and in-depth market analysis stood out. They identified the most impactful areas for us to focus on, and their experience with international brands was clear. This gave us confidence in their approach,” said Julia Treudler - Senior Director Digital Marketing & Sales at Yallo.Emanuele Urbani, Head of Operations at Seed, comments, “This partnership is an exciting challenge for us. Not only is the site multilingual, but the Swiss market also has unique characteristics that require careful navigation. Switzerland is highly competitive and fragmented, both linguistically and culturally, which calls for a highly customized SEO approach. The telecom industry adds another layer of complexity with its dynamic offerings and price positioning. Our mission is to help Yallo effectively communicate their value proposition to customers in a way that truly resonates.”

