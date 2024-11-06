Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,224 in the last 365 days.

Minister Fajon: Strategic partnership with the US remains a key priority for Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 6 - Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and all congressmen, governors and senators, including two of Slovenian origin, Amy Klobuchar and Paul Gosnar.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Fajon: Strategic partnership with the US remains a key priority for Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more