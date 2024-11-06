Minister Fajon: Strategic partnership with the US remains a key priority for Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 6 - Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and all congressmen, governors and senators, including two of Slovenian origin, Amy Klobuchar and Paul Gosnar.

