SGS Laboratory in Cork, Ireland Gains Platinum My Green Lab Certification

My Green Lab certification reflects SGS's commitment to sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce that its laboratory in Ringaskiddy, Cork, Ireland, has received platinum certification under the My Green Lab verification program.Pharmaceutical businesses looking to improve their sustainability credentials can now confidently partner with SGS, knowing they are working with a laboratory that is not only committed to delivering cutting-edge services, but which is also deeply engaged in reducing its environmental impact.Founded in 2013, My Green Lab certification fosters a culture of sustainability within laboratories. Recognized by the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign as a critical step toward achieving a zero-carbon future, My Green Lab program equips scientists with practical tools to drive meaningful change in resource usage and waste management, supporting clients on their own sustainability journeys.Commenting on the award, Eugene Kirwan, Managing Director – Ireland, SGS, said: “Our My Green Lab platinum certification is a testament to SGS’s commitment to responsible innovation and reducing environmental impact, today and for the future.”The SGS facility in Cork, Ireland, provides regulated analytical and stability testing services for a wide range of pharmaceutical products and is certified by both the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for good manufacturing practices (GMP).SGS believes quality in service delivery is inseparable from social and environmental responsibility. As the global benchmark for quality and integrity, SGS is committed to setting the standard for sustainable laboratory practices that contribute to a better tomorrow.About SGSWe are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

