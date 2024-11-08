Growth of the E-Commerce Industry: A Key Driver Transforming the Logistics Automation Market 2024

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The logistics automation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $60.7 billion in 2023 to $68.08 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for efficiency and globalization.

How Much Will the Global Logistics Automation Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market size is projected to reach $109.51 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6%. Growth factors include autonomous vehicles and warehouse robotics. Trends involve AI integration and advancements in robotics.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Logistics Automation Market?

The growth of the e-commerce industry will propel the market. E-commerce relies on logistics automation for efficient stock management. During the pandemic, e-commerce sales surged by 50%, highlighting its importance in the logistics sector.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Logistics Automation Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Oracle Corporation, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, Daifuku Co Ltd., Kuka Robotics GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Dematic GmbH, JBT Corporation, SSI Schaefer AG, Knapp AG, Körber Supply Chain Solutions, Mecalux S.A., Beumer Group GmbH, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Manhattan Associates Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, JDA Software Group Inc., WiseTech Global Limited, Descartes Systems Group Inc., System Logistics SpA, VITRONIC GmbH, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, One Network Enterprises Inc., Hinditron Group Of Companies, SI Systems Inc., HighJump Software LLC, Matternet Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Logistics Automation Market Size?

The market is witnessing strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing service offerings. For example, in December 2023, Logistex partnered with Geek+ to provide comprehensive end-to-end automation solutions, combining their respective expertise in warehouse design and robotics.

Global Logistics Automation Market Segmentation

The logistics automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Function: Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management

3) By Organization Size: Small-Medium Size Organizations, Large Scale Organization

4) By End-User: Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Logistics and Transportation, Other End Users

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Logistics Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Logistics Automation Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Logistics automation involves the use of software and automated systems to streamline logistics operations, improving efficiency in warehouses and distribution centers.

The Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Logistics Automation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into logistics automation market size, logistics automation market drivers and trends, logistics automation market major players, logistics automation competitors' revenues, logistics automation market positioning, and logistics automation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

