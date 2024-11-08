Global Location-Based Services Market Set For 26.4% Growth, Reaching $275.4 Billion By 2028

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The location-based services market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $86.02 billion in 2023 to $107.86 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 25.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing smartphone penetration, e-commerce integration, and the rise of IoT.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Location-Based Services Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market size is anticipated to grow to $275.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 26.4%. This growth is driven by the demand for indoor location services and smart city planning. Key trends include proximity marketing and the rise of location-based gaming.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Location-Based Services Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5865&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Location-Based Services Market?

The rise in smartphone and GPS-enabled device usage is expected to enhance the market. These services provide targeted information based on geographic location. In India, smartphone users are projected to reach 829 million, supporting the growth of this market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-services-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Location-Based Services Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Apple Inc., Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Docomo, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, CommScope Holding Company Inc., Transfix Inc., INRIX Inc., CloudMade Inc., Bluedot Innovation Inc., pureLiFi Ltd., Kinetica DB LLC, Navenio Inc., AiRISTA Flow, ALCATEL-LUCENT Enterprise SAS, Flybits Inc., HERE Global B.V., InnerSpace Pty Ltd, Localz Inc., Mapsted Corporation, Quuppa Inc., Navigine GmbH, Resonai Inc., Seldon Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Location-Based Services Market?

Location-based services are advancing through the development of high-precision tracking devices. In July 2023, Bad Elf LLC released the Bad Elf Flex Mini, a Bluetooth GNSS receiver designed for geospatial professionals. This device offers high accuracy and supports multiple satellite constellations, making it suitable for challenging field conditions.

What Are the Segments of the Global Location-Based Services Market?

The location-based services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Hardware, Services

2) By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Technology: GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Location-based Advertising, Business Intelligence And Analytics, Fleet Management, Mapping And Navigation, Social Networking And Entertainment, Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Other Applications

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Location-Based Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Location-Based Services Market

Location-based services (LBS) are mobile services that provide information based on the user's geographical location, commonly used for navigation, local advertisements, and security alerts.

The Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Location-Based Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into location-based services market size, location-based services market drivers and trends, location-based services market major players, location-based services competitors' revenues, location-based services market positioning, and location-based services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-analytics-global-market-report

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-services-global-market-report

Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-payments-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.