Green Technology and Sustainability Market Expected to Reach USD 74.64 Billion by 2030 | HORTAU, LO3 ENERGY, CROPX INC.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at $10.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.Green technology is a set of products, processes, applications, and practices that are created and used to conserve natural resources and the environment. Conversely, sustainability is referred to as the pathway that overcomes environmental challenges and supports economic & social progress.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06033 The green technology is gaining high traction in the global green technology and sustainability market size, as it includes products, equipment, and systems to conserve natural resources and minimize & reduce the negative impact on environment by human activities. Several countries have developed and adopted green strategies to promote the development of renewable energy technologies, and its wide adoption is witnessed for electric grid applications.Moreover, surge in environmental awareness and increase in concerns among organizations & individuals about global warming augment the growth of the market. In addition, upsurge in adoption of RFID sensors that minimizes carbon emissions and increase in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources are projected to notably contribute toward the growth of the market in the coming years. However, high product and solution cost associated with green technology and sustainability solutions acts as a major restraint if the market. In contrast, favorable government and private initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution is an opportunistic factor of the green technology and sustainability market.The green building segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to proliferation of major green building trends such as Climate Resiliency, Green Star Certification, and LEED Certification. However, the crop monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled crop monitoring systems among the general public of emerging countries.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/purchase-options Region wise, the green technology and sustainability market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of green building initiatives in the region. In addition, smart devices in the region operate on low emission deployed networks, which is a key growth factor of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as favorable government initiatives toward adoption of green technology and high adoption of frontier technologies to promote new sources of economic & employment growth, support structural transformation, and empower access to new opportunities & markets.The COVID-19 pandemic has brought radical changes to daily lives of people, work, and the surrounding environment. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the green technology and sustainability market size, as the lockdown implemented during this global health crisis is expected to create significant demand of green technology solutions such as solar panels and LED lighting. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to curb pollution across various emerging countries such as India and China drives the growth of the market in the pandemic situation.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) generated the highest revenue in 2020.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.Depending on application, the green building segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06033 The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 