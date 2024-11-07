Subskribe Welcomes Award-Winning CFO and NYSE IPO Veteran Anup Singh as Strategic Advisor

Former Anaplan CFO Brings Enterprise Growth Expertise to Modern Revenue Management Leader

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subskribe, the innovative quote-to-revenue platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Anup Singh has joined the company as an investor and advisor. Singh, currently serving as CFO of cybersecurity leader Illumio and as a member of Bain Capital Ventures' CFO Advisory Board, brings nearly 30 years of experience scaling high-growth technology companies and deep expertise in enterprise software.

Singh's track record includes leading Nimble Storage's growth from $10M to $500M in revenue and successful NYSE IPO, driving Clearwell Systems' expansion from $4M to $80M ARR leading to its $410M acquisition by Symantec, and serving as CFO at Anaplan during its critical growth phase. His exceptional leadership has earned him multiple prestigious awards, including Financial Executive of the Year from both FEI Silicon Valley and FEI National and CFO of the Year from Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"The complexity of revenue operations has become a critical challenge for modern businesses," said Singh. "Having led multiple companies through high-growth phases, I've seen firsthand how the right quote-to-revenue process can make or break a company's growth trajectory. Subskribe's innovative approach stands out in solving these challenges, and I'm excited to help them become the leader in revenue management."

"Having Anup join us as both an investor and advisor is a tremendous validation of our vision," said Durga Pandey, Founder and CEO of Subskribe. "His track record of scaling enterprise software companies speaks for itself. We're excited to work with him as we continue our journey to transform how businesses manage their revenue operations."

"Revenue management has become exponentially more complex for modern enterprises, especially those juggling traditional subscriptions, usage-based models, and partner ecosystems," said Prakash Raina, Cofounder of Subskribe. "Anup's experience scaling companies through similar complexities at Anaplan, Nimble Storage, and now Illumio gives us an incredible advantage. His guidance will be invaluable as we continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in enterprise revenue operations."

Singh currently serves on Bain Capital Ventures' CFO Advisory Board and as CFO of Illumio, where he oversees financial operations serving enterprise customers including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, and Salesforce.

About Subskribe:

Subskribe provides the most advanced quote-to-revenue platform for modern enterprises. Our mission is to enable our customers to accelerate their business growth by providing powerful tools for revenue operations at scale. Subskribe's enterprise-grade platform unifies CPQ, billing, revenue recognition, and advanced analytics, helping businesses streamline operations and drive sustainable growth.

