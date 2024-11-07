Brizy Unveils New Shopify App: Craft Stunning Store Pages, No Code Required

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brizy, a leader in website building across multiple platforms, is excited to announce the launch of Brizy for Shopify —a powerful, no-code landing page builder designed specifically for Shopify store owners. With Brizy for Shopify, users can create high-converting, visually stunning landing pages using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, empowering businesses to enhance their storefronts effortlessly.

Brizy for Shopify provides an ideal solution for store owners, freelancers, and agencies who want to build visually appealing, conversion-driven landing pages. With its drag-and-drop interface, users can design custom homepages, product showcases, and marketing materials—all without needing any coding skills. The tool is designed to eliminate design and technical barriers, making it accessible for anyone looking to optimize their online store.

For a limited time, Shopify users can try Brizy’s Free plan, which allows them to build landing pages at no cost, offering a risk-free opportunity to explore the platform’s features. Brizy’s library includes over 90 professionally designed templates, along with advanced elements like countdowns, popups, and alert bars, all designed to boost conversions and increase store sales.

“At Brizy, our mission is to deliver an intuitive, seamless website-building experience across platforms,” said Dimi Baitanciuc, CEO of Brizy. “Whether on Shopify, WordPress, or Brizy Cloud, we aim to empower users to build high-converting, visually stunning websites—without the complexity of coding or design barriers. We’re excited to see how Shopify users will leverage Brizy to elevate their storefronts and grow their businesses.”

Brizy for Shopify is the latest addition to the company’s multi-platform website-building suite, which also includes:

Brizy for WordPress : A drag-and-drop editor simplifying WordPress site creation for users of all levels.

: A drag-and-drop editor simplifying WordPress site creation for users of all levels. Brizy Cloud : A hosted platform offering website-building with integrated hosting, domain management, and AI-powered design tools.

: A hosted platform offering website-building with integrated hosting, domain management, and AI-powered design tools. Brizy White Label AI : A feature allowing agencies and businesses to brand Brizy’s platform as their own, complete with high-conversion templates and intuitive design tools.



Brizy continues to innovate with solutions aimed at making website creation faster, easier, and more accessible across platforms.

About Brizy

London-based Brizy is a VC-backed technology company specializing in next-generation website-building solutions. Brizy’s offerings span WordPress, Shopify, Brizy Cloud, and White Label AI, all designed to help businesses grow their online presence with ease.

www.brizy.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6283bdc9-095b-4a9b-aa3e-9eb851d819fa

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica Panait monica@brizy.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.