Rising at 61.8% CAGR, Revenue-Based Financing Market Size to Reach $42.34 billion by 2027

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global revenue-based financing market accounted for $901.41 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in need for quicker fundraising method than conventional banks and surge in need for investors to earn more profits have boosted the growth of the global revenue-based financing market. Moreover, favorable government regulations for revenue-based financing supplemented the market growth. However, intense competition among financial institutions and lack of standardizations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of digital platforms across the world is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7902 Covid-19 scenario:Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prolonged lockdown has disrupted the supply chain and value chain of businesses. Moreover, several small businesses have been searching for financing options without raising equity as venture capital funding has decreased.During these times, several start-ups have witnessed a decrease in sales and revenue and investors faced disruption & delays in receiving regular payments. In such times, revenue-based financing proved to be an effective model.The global revenue-based financing market is classified on the basis of enterprise size, industrial vertical, and region. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into micro enterprises, small enterprises, and medium-sized enterprises. The small-sized enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the micro enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.4% during the forecast period.Enquire More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7902 On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods, energy & utilities, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the energy & utilities segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 68.0% during the forecast period.The global revenue-based financing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The global revenue-based financing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.0% during the forecast period.Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7902 The global revenue-based financing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Decathlon Capital Partners, Capria Ventures LLC, GetVantage, Fleximize, Lighter Capital, Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd, SaaS Capital, SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, Uncapped Ltd., and UPLIFT1. 