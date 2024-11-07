Western Cape Mobility on tragic road accidents in Wellington and George

The Western Cape Government is deeply saddened to confirm two tragic incidents that occurred in Wellington and George, earlier today.

R44 between Wellington and Hermon at De Rust Farm

The first incident occurred at approximately 07h00 this morning on the R44 between Wellington and Hermon, resulting in two fatalities. Twenty individuals sustained injuries. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the accident. It has been confirmed that the driver of the light pickup truck has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in relation to the incident. The passengers, all agricultural workers, were traveling from New Rest, Wellington, to Allesvelleron Farm.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said, “Our deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We understand the impact of this loss on not only the families but the community as a whole. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to those who are injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.”

Western Cape Agriculture Minister, Ivan Meyer, said, “I am calling on farmers and producers who transport agri-workers to ensure the safety of their vehicles and the transportation of their workers. Agri-workers are the key to the Western Cape’s agricultural sector. My sincere condolences go to the families and friends of the workers who have been affected by this tragic accident”.

R404 near Four Brothers, George

The second incident occurred at approximately 07h48 on the R404 in George, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Despite efforts to avoid the accident occurring, it unfortunately resulted in the passing of one individual and left two others injuried. An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We also wish for the swift and full recovery of those who are injured”, said Minister Sileku.

Road safety remains top a priority for the Western Cape Government. We wish to reiterate the need for all drivers to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws, and adjust driving behaviour to suit the conditions of the road. Together, we must make our roads safer for everyone.

