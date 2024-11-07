Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,232 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature holds public hearings with Department of Education and Department of Health on 2023/24 Audit Reports in Potchefstroom, 7 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Education and Department of Health over the 2023/24 audit reports and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings scheduled as follows:

Date   : Thursday, 7 November 2024

Time:   
11h00 – 13h30 Department of Education 
13h30 – 15:00  Department of Health 
           
Venue: JB Marks Municipal Mayor’s Boardroom, JB Marks Local Municipality, Potchefstroom

MEC for Department of Education, Viola Motsumi and MEC for the Department of Health, Sello Lehari and senior management are expected to attend the public hearings.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Legislature holds public hearings with Department of Education and Department of Health on 2023/24 Audit Reports in Potchefstroom, 7 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more