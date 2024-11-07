North West Legislature holds public hearings with Department of Education and Department of Health on 2023/24 Audit Reports in Potchefstroom, 7 Nov

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Education and Department of Health over the 2023/24 audit reports and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings scheduled as follows:

Date : Thursday, 7 November 2024

Time:

11h00 – 13h30 Department of Education

13h30 – 15:00 Department of Health



Venue: JB Marks Municipal Mayor’s Boardroom, JB Marks Local Municipality, Potchefstroom

MEC for Department of Education, Viola Motsumi and MEC for the Department of Health, Sello Lehari and senior management are expected to attend the public hearings.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.