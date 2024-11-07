Electoral Commission holds voter registration weekend for municipal ward by-election to be contested in Mpumalanga, 9 to 10 Nov

Voter registration for the by-elections in the Bushbuckridge Municipality, Mpumalanga, will take place this weekend, 9 – 10 November 2024.

The municipal by-elections are scheduled to take place on Wednesday 15 January 2024.

Voting stations will open on Saturday, 9 November 2024, and Sunday, 10 November 2024, from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate.

They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence.

Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours.

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

Voter registration will be held as follows:

Mpumalanga

Ward 24 in the Bushbuckridge Municipality – MP325, with 7 408 registered voters, became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.

Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number: Voting Station Details

76170179: Cunning Moore Primary School

76170449: Plantjie Higher Primary School

76170494: Oakley Primary School

76170551: James Khosa High School

76170595: Hlangalezwe Lower Primary School

76170685: Church Of The Nazarene

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 14 January 2025 between 08h00 and 17h00.

Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 9 December 2024 and 13 December 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za.

Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed.

They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1).

The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours.

Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

