Collection of media accreditation for eThekwini District Development Model Presidential Imbizo
Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo taking place on the 8th of November 2024, at eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality are advised to collect accreditation as follows:
VENUE: uMnini Thusong Community Centre, N2, Danganya, Luthuli, KZN
Day Three: Thursday, 07 November 2024, 09h00 - 20h00
Day Four: Friday, 08 November 2024, 08h00 - 10h00
The Imbizo is scheduled to take place at uMnini Sportfield, Ward 98, Umgababa eThekwini Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.
NB: Members of the media are advised that a positive form of identification will be required when collecting accreditation. This may be in the form of an ID, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or a letter from the editor confirming assignment to cover the event.
For more information regarding accreditation contact: Vanessa Mokaila on 072 344 5304
Enquiries: William Baloyi 083 390 7147
Legal Disclaimer:
