TAIWAN, November 6 - President Lai congratulates Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance on election as 47th US president and vice president

President Lai congratulates Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance on election as 47th US president and vice president

Following the results of the United States presidential election today (November 6), Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te offers congratulations to the US on a successful election and to the Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance on their election as the 47th US president and vice president. President Lai also expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their staunch support for Taiwan during their time in office.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that for many years, based on our shared values and beliefs of freedom and democracy and regardless of which political party is in power, the Taiwan-US relationship has not only grown stronger but continued to improve and deepen. We deeply cherish the longstanding friendship between Taiwan and the US, she said, and on this existing foundation we will work together with the new administration and Congress to create a new era in Taiwan-US relations.

Spokesperson Kuo further explained that we will continue to deepen friendly relations with the Republican and Democratic parties in the US and strive for continued unanimous cross-party support for democratic Taiwan to further consolidate the development of Taiwan-US relations.

Amid recent global instability, Spokesperson Kuo stated, the US has played a critical role in ensuring global peace, stability, and prosperity, and in the continued development of democracy. She added that in face of mounting global challenges, the new president will have formidable responsibilities. The spokesperson stated that as a member of the international democratic community, Taiwan is willing to be the most reliable partner of the US and to continue our close cooperation, as we work together for a secure and stable international community.