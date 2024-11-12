Salem Baptist Church, Eazin’ Thunder Motorcycle Club Team Up to Deliver 300 Thanksgiving Meals to Omaha Families in Need

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church and Eazin' Thunder Motorcycle Club are teaming up to provide approximately 300 meals for the club’s 14th Annual Turkey Run, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 to families in need across the Omaha community.

The Turkey Run will include food distribution at Salem Baptist Church and a scenic motorcycle ride to bring awareness to the event’s mission of addressing food insecurity. Participants and volunteers are invited to meet at Salem Baptist Church, located at 3131 Lake Street, at 9 a.m. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. as riders make their way to Target, located at 4001 North 132nd and Maple Streets. This year, the event is broadening its reach to welcome families from the wider Omaha community, in addition to those traditionally served by the church.

“The partnership between Salem Baptist Church and the Eazin’ Thunder Motorcycle Club is a beautiful testament to our community’s spirit of generosity,” said Sr. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus. "In a world often divided, moments like these remind us of the power of unity and compassion. As we gather for this Thanksgiving Turkey Run, we are not just handing out meals; we are sharing hope, fellowship. Together, we’re able to provide Thanksgiving meals to more families at a time when so many are feeling the impact of rising grocery costs. We hope this event will help families maintain their holiday traditions and foster a stronger sense of unity across Omaha.”

With approximately 300 meals prepared for distribution, this year’s Turkey Run will ensure families in need receive a full Thanksgiving meal, including turkeys and traditional sides like canned vegetables, stuffing, yams and cornbread mix. Food donations of pantry items, including canned green beans, corn and stuffing mix, are welcome and can be dropped off at the church any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 20. For those who wish to support beyond donations, volunteer opportunities are available, including meal packaging, distribution and traffic coordination. Volunteers will help assemble side dish packages on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church, providing additional opportunities for community involvement.

On the day of the event, food distribution will start at noon at the Salem Baptist Church circle drive and will continue until supplies run out. Eazin’ Thunder’s Bryan Mattox, a club member and event liaison, emphasized the importance of community support for families facing economic challenges. “Each year we partner with a different church and Target to help provide Thanksgiving meals for families that may not have been able to provide themselves,” said Mattox. “Each year this event has grown and gotten more attention, and we look forward to serving our community in the years to come.”

“Every turkey, every can of green beans, every helping hand represents the Omaha spirit of neighborly love. We look forward to riding alongside our community and sharing a meal that brings us all together,” said Tammy Brown, who is leading the effort for Salem Baptist under its pantry ministry. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to call the church office at (402) 455-1000.

Follow Salem on Social Media:

Facebook: @SalemBaptistChurch

Instagram: @SalemBaptistChurch

Twitter/X: @SalemChurch

Media Opportunity

Members of the media are invited to capture the start of the Turkey Run at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, featuring dozens of motorcycles lined up in front of the church. This gathering of local bikers symbolizes the powerful unity between the Eazin’ Thunder Motorcycle Club, Salem Baptist Church, and the Omaha community. Interviews with Salem Baptist Church representatives and Eazin Thunder members, including Bryan Mattox, will be available.

About Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints, and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Salem is home to the most prominent African American church population in Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played essential roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha and the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.

For more information, contact Tammy Brown | Salem Baptist Church at (402) 321-3602 or email us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.