India Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $4.51 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲-𝐭𝐨-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 (𝐑𝐓𝐃) 𝐜𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at $𝟐.𝟏𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is expected to see substantial growth, reaching a projected market valuation of $𝟒.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth represents a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓𝟕%over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, indicating a strong consumer shift towards convenient, high-quality coffee options.
The rise in demand is largely driven by India’s rapidly urbanizing population, evolving lifestyles, and increasing coffee culture, especially among millennials and younger demographics. The convenience of ready-to-drink formats aligns with the fast-paced lifestyle of urban consumers, while the availability of diverse flavors and premium ingredients continues to enhance market appeal.
India's RTD coffee market is expected to benefit from growing distribution channels and the expansion of e-commerce, making it easier for consumers to access these products. Additionally, the market’s growth is being propelled by innovations from key players, including offerings that cater to the preferences for healthy, organic, and low-sugar options.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬
The modern Indian consumer is navigating an increasingly fast-paced lifestyle, marked by hectic schedules and a constant on-the-move routine driving more growth for ready to drink (RTD) coffee market. This dynamic shift has ignited a robust demand for convenient caffeinated beverages that eliminate the need for time-consuming preparation. In 2023, the RTD coffee market has burgeoned, with over 65 million urban Indians seeking quick beverage solutions to fuel their busy days. Brands are capitalizing on this trend by launching a plethora of single-serve RTD coffee bottles, with annual sales surpassing 150 million units. This surge is further driven by the burgeoning population of young professionals and college students who are gravitating towards coffee as their go-to energy booster.
The average Indian professional clocks in over 48 hours a week, underscoring the appeal of a ready-made caffeine fix. The ready to drink (RTD) coffee market is responding proactively by introducing a diverse array of options available at supermarkets, vending machines, and online platforms, ensuring maximum accessibility for consumers. This expansion is evident with the introduction of RTD coffee kiosks at over 500 metro stations and the integration of RTD coffee options in more than 1,000 corporate cafeterias across major cities. The market has also witnessed a boost from collaborations with over 200 local coffee chains, which are now offering RTD variants alongside their traditional brews.
Moreover, a significant increase in the number of RTD coffee vending machines In India ready to drink (RTD) coffee market, now exceeding 8,000 nationwide, reflects the growing consumer demand for instant gratification. The market is also witnessing the proliferation of RTD coffee delivery services, with over 5,000 delivery personnel catering to the urban populace. As the demand continues to escalate, brands are doubling down on innovative flavors and functional ingredient infusions, such as vitamins and adaptogens, to cater to health-conscious consumers. The RTD coffee market is poised for exponential growth, with projections indicating a spike in demand from not only urban centers but also tier-2 cities, where the working population is rapidly embracing the convenience of ready-to-drink solutions.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 (𝐑𝐓𝐃) 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Nestlé India
• Hindustan Unilever Limited
• Amul
• Dunkin’ Brands Group
• The Coca-Cola Company
• PepsiCo, Inc.
• Starbucks India
• Café Coffee Day (CCD)
• Parle Agro
• Mother Dairy
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Ginseng
• Espressos
• Lattes
• Guarana
• Yerba Mate
• Acai Berry
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• French Vanilla
• Peppermint
• Hazelnut
• Pumpkin Spice
• Mocha
• Butterscotch
• Caramel
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Glass Bottle
• Canned
• PET Bottle
• Others
𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Regular
• Premium
• Ultra Premium
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬
• Single Serve
• 8 Oz
• 10 Oz
• 12 Oz
• Multi serve (More Than 12 Oz)
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Off trade/Offline
• Independent Retailers
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Food Retail Services
• Automated Vending
• Others
• Online trade
• E Commerce platforms
• Company Websites
• Online Food Retail
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Boomers
• Millennials
• Gen X
• Gen Y
• Gen Z
• Others
Aamir Beg
