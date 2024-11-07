A Day To Remember: Former Special Forces Soldiers Launch Fitness Brand Kinta

On Remembrance Day, brotherhood and servitude birthed a fitness brand giving back to those who have served their country





PERTH, Australia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Papworth, a former Special Forces and Australian military veteran, served his country for ten years within the Special Air Services Regiment SASR in Tarin Kowt and Kabul in Afghanistan and anywhere else he was needed. In those ten years, Joseph jumped out of planes, undertook basic sniper training, and conducted operations throughout Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, as a member of the Special Operations Task Group. Joseph has recently launched Kinta, a small start-up company manufacturing and importing strength and conditioning equipment for gyms Australia-wide.

At that time, Joseph lived what many would compare to a blockbuster Hollywood Movie—high-pressure situations where every choice has a consequence, dependence on his brothers to ensure they returned home, and attention to detail so perfect that no hostile or unforeseen circumstances would break his will or team. It was peering through the veil of military environments Kinta was born.





Launched on Remembrance Day, 11th November 2021, it was no mere coincidence, for Joseph Kinta is more than a standard squat rack you’ll use in the gym or a barbell to help you achieve those biceps you’ve wanted since you were eighteen. Kinta is a start-up focusing on giving back, supporting, and assisting former veterans by creating products that meet the exact expectations of military standards.

Joseph’s Special Forces ethos of discipline, leadership and confidence is a symbiotic relationship between the military and general fitness. Without one, the other simply cannot exist. “By being physically prepared for missions, you were mentally prepared for anything. It was one less stress you had.” Joseph Papworth

From a product perspective, Joseph has strived to create reliable products so its customers can trust them. More importantly, Joseph’s vision for Kinta is to use military strategies to offer customers flawless and easy customer service. When speaking to Joseph, you instantly see the application of an army mindset to business, and his passion for fitness doesn’t go unnoticed either. His participation in events like Western Australia’s Strongman Series and various CrossFit competitions fuel his desire to promote strength and conditioning training in Western Australia.

“WA misses out on many high-level spectacle Strength Sports events that other states might have, and we want to bring that calibre of events to WA so people don’t have to travel to the Eastern States or anywhere else.” Joseph Papworth

While most of Australia’s athletes in Sydney and Melbourne are well equipped to pursue a weightlifting career, Joseph is also striving to provide financial relief to the youth of WA who dream of going to the Olympics or performing on a National stage.

“For young kids in WA, performing nationally can be very costly. Travelling to Melbourne, Sydney, and all over Australia isn’t viable for them, so we hope to take some of that financial burden off them so they can chase their dreams.”

Kinta strongly believes in giving back to its community, distinguishing it from a standard fitness brand. However, its empathy for the youth of WA is a teardrop in the ocean compared to the support it provides for veterans and their families. Joseph and Kinta aim to provide pathways for soldiers to transition back into everyday life while still using what they learnt during their service in the military.

Throughout November, Kinta will support Wandering Warriors and The Krait Foundation, organisations founded by former SASR veterans dedicated to assisting Australia’s Special Forces community as they transition to civilian life. Wandering Warriors provides essential resources, including education and career pathways, employment, mentoring, respite programs, and assistance for families of veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The Krait Foundation enhances these efforts with a specialised Career Readiness Program, preparing veterans for new opportunities in the civilian workforce. Kinta is proud to donate 5% of profits from our new K75 squat rack range to contribute to the positive impact these organisations have on veterans, their families, and the wider community.

Speaking to Joseph, we are reminded that his duty to Australia didn’t stop when his military service ended. In fact, it was just the beginning. Kinta is another service to Australia. It just looks very different from warzones, where the playing field is less do or die and more ‘how do I do and try?’. Joseph’s history and teachings make Kinta more than a fitness company and something you could spend money on while helping those who have given their lives for the country we call home.

