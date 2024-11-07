Focusing on New Quality Productive Forces, Lin-gang Exhibition Area Joins CIIE for 2nd Time

SHANGHAI, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After making its debut last year, the Lin-gang Exhibition Area appeared again at the Seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), which runs from November 5 till 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The area featured 68 foreign-invested companies from 19 countries and regions, including those from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

To invite more participants to this year's exhibition, the Lin-gang Exhibition Area organizing team had worked closely with external partners, including the Founders Global Venture, the Swiss-China Economic and Cultural Association, the Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. as well as various consulates and chambers of commerce. Thanks to these efforts, more than 30 overseas enterprises joined the CIIE for the first time. In the meanwhile, many of last year's attendants continued their participation, including Lenze, Cummings, GALA S.P.A., Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning, Plansee, and AXA Tianping.

The spillover effect of the CIIE had created new cooperation opportunities. As the first area to organize participants based industrial clusters, the Lin-gang Exhibition Area facilitated more than 100 trading deals during the sixth CIIE with a total value of nearly 2.6 billion yuan (US$365.7 million).

Among last year's exhibitors, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning, Klenzan, Pine Field and other companies have opened new offices or factories in parks of Lingang Group since the sixth CIIE ended. The Austrian company Plansee, a global leader in the powder metallurgical production of high-performance materials, has invested in the Lin-gang Special Area for more than 10 years. After participating in the sixth CIIE, Plansee decided to expand its production capacity in Lin-gang. Plansee's global headquarter has prioritized the development of its Shanghai project and kept increasing its investment by adding 50 million yuan annually in recent years.

This year, the Lin-gang Exhibition Area covered 2,700 square meters and remained at its previous location. It featured foreign-invested companies' achievements in technology and equipment manufacturing. It also highlighted the progress that the Lin-gang Special Area had made in cross-border data transfer, cross-border financial cooperation, cross-border healthcare services, advanced service trade and global innovation cooperations.

The Lin-gang Exhibition Area consisted of five sections, i.e., the Lin-gang Theme Area, the Caohejing Hi-tech Park Area, the Overseas Organization Partners Area, the Individual Company Booth Area and the Interactive Experience Area.

There were meeting rooms, a news live room, and a coffee lounge in the Lin-gang Exhibition Area to support exhibitors' business development needs. Luo Xiaoyan, the marketing manager of Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning, said: "We are very grateful to the support and trust that the Lingang Group has provided to us. We hope we will again 'shine' at the Expo. Hope our company and the Lingang Group can support each other's growth and achieve a win-win result."

The exhibition area will hold about 19 events to introduce the local business policies, launch new products, host cooperation deal signing ceremonies and industry panel discussions. A series of themed events will also be held to build the Lin-gang Special Area's image of "Young City for the Youth", aiming to attract young talents around the world.

Source: Lingang Group

Contact person: Ms. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.