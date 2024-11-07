CDC report shows decreases in certain health care-associated infections in 2023 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nov. 6 released its annual progress report on health care-associated infections, which showed continued decreases in hospitalizations last year. There was a 16% decrease in hospital-onset methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA; a 15% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections, or CLABSI; a 13% decrease in hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) infection; an 11% decrease in catheter-associated urinary tract infections; and a 5% decrease in ventilator-associated events. The declines align more closely with progress made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the CDC said.

For inpatient rehabilitation facilities, there was a 14% decrease in hospital-onset C. difficile infection and an 8% increase in CAUTI in 2023, but no significant changes in CLABSI and hospital-onset MRSA standardized infection ratios compared with 2022. Among long-term care hospitals, there was a 13% decrease in hospital-onset C. difficile infections but no significant changes in 2023 SIRs compared with 2022.

The report recommends facilities continue reinforcing prevention practices and review HAI surveillance data to identify areas for improvement.