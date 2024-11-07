Edible Cutlery Market Set to Grow at CAGR of 11.1% Crossing USD 56,970.4 thousand by 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global edible cutlery market size was valued at $24,860.0 thousand in 2018, and is expected to reach $56,970.4 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 41.8% of the total edible cutlery market share.Global brands are introducing new line of multigrain flour made edible cutlery and herbal products for consumers, which contributes toward the growth of the market. Innovative product offerings such as fully organic and no-sugar flours by private labels as well as global brands for specific target group such as ethnic population, working population, athletes, and children is increasing the demand for edible cutlery, thereby driving the market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06018 The global edible cutlery market is currently in its growth stage; however, the scope of market growth is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in health concerns by use of plastic cutlery. Furthermore, increase in risk of generating kidney stones, breast cancer, hormonal imbalance with the use plastic cutlery has enforced manufacturers to introduce innovative alternatives such as cutlery made from rice flour, maize flour, corn flour, and soya flour products. In addition, surge in the global population and rise in per capita income boost the for demand. Numerous players are entering the market with innovative food products, using flour as their base, thereby accelerating the growth of the edible cutlery market analysis.The growth of the global edible cutlery is further driven by surge in vegan population in the developing countries, such as China and India. In addition, increase in per capita income coupled with increase in global population has increased the edible cutlery market demand for consumable cutlery, further raising the production of flour and other herbs. In emerging countries, per capita income is higher as compared to developed countries, and hence the consumption of edible cutleries is eventually higheConnect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06018 The global market is segmented into product, raw material, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into spoon, fork, knife, spork, and chopstick.The spoon segment was valued at $8,579.20 thousand, and is expected to growth with a CAGR of 11.5% to reach $20,254.80 thousand by 2026. The spork segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, attributable to increase in demand for sporks from Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, and Indonesia.The global market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence of private label brands is expected to increase the competition among global players. The key players operating in the market include GreenGood, Better Earth, Nature House Green, BioGreenChoice, Green Home, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Biogreenchoice, Karat, and Edibles by Jack.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06018 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.