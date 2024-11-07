MGP Ingredients, Inc. Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) (“MGP Ingredients”).

On October 17, 2024, MGP Ingredients revised its full year 2024 guidance and released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the results, MGP Ingredients revealed that the company expects declines in sales, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2023, and that the company “now expects financial results to be below the expectations confirmed during its second quarter conference call held on August 1, 2024.”

On this news, the price of MGP shares declined by $19.71, or approximately 24.16%, from $81.57 per share on October 17, 2024, to close at $61.86 per share on October 18, 2024.

If you are an MGP Ingredients investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/mgp-ingredients-inc-investigation?utm_campaign=mei&mktm=r&utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=mgpi&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.