PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Padilla: On the Outcome of the US Elections I extend my congratulations to the incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump. It is my hope that the Philippines, our Motherland, will benefit from Mr. Trump's leadership in the coming years. I also laud the peaceful process of selecting leaders in the United States. It is good to be a witness in this practice of real power: The power of the people, power of their vote, power to choose. The only time a common man is more powerful than the politician. Padilla: Ukol sa Resulta ng Halalan sa Estados Unidos Binabati ko po ang incoming President ng Estados Unidos na si Donald Trump. Umaasa po ako na sa kanyang pamumuno sa Amerika, ay makikinabang ang ating Inang Bayan. Akin din pong pinupuri ang mapayapang proseso ng pagpili ng pinuno sa Estados Unidos. It is good to be a witness in this practice of real power: The power of the people, power of their vote, power to choose. The only time a common man is more powerful than the politician.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.