PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 'Sana All': Koko urges DOTr to follow US move requiring automatic refunds for canceled, delayed flights Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to adopt a similar policy requiring airlines to issue automatic cash refunds for canceled or significantly delayed flights, similar to a recent policy implemented by the United States of America. In a new policy that took effect on Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation mandates airlines to provide cash refunds without passengers needing to request them. The rule also includes provisions for delayed baggage, allowing passengers to claim refunds for bag fees if their luggage isn't delivered within a specific timeframe. "Sana all," Pimentel quipped. "I hope that Filipino travelers could benefit from similar passenger protections. Both local and international travelers should be reimbursed for the inconvenience caused by flight delays and cancellations," Pimentel said. Adopting a similar policy, he added, may put airlines "on their toes" to provide better airline experience. Pimentel said flight delays have become so common in the Philippines that the term is almost synonymous with certain airlines. The minority leader cited the incident last May 20 where at least 38 domestic flights and 21 international flights were delayed, and 3 flights were canceled, due to "software issues" concerning the Air Traffic Management Center, affecting about 9,240 passengers. A lawyer, Pimentel said airlines should be held accountable for all delays in flights and luggage arrival, saying it is "social injustice if the government does nothing to address the recurring problems. Pimentel said he is one of many Filipino travelers, both local and international, who has experienced flight delays and cancellations. "What we want to prevent is to ruin what should be a good and pleasant experience, travel or vacation, by making these airlines accountable and ensuring that passengers get a refund without delay," Pimentel said.

