Full closure of two eastbound ramps, in Hālawa and Pearl City, evening of Wednesday, Nov. 6
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the full closure of the Hālawa Heights/Stadium off-ramp (Exit 13B) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, through 4 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, for guardrail, end treatment, and post repair work.
A full closure is needed to replace multiple areas where replacement of segments of guardrails, posts, or end treatments have been identified along this exit. Motorists may take the ʻAiea/Honolulu off-ramp (Exit 13A) to access Red Hill or stay on the H-1 Freeway eastbound to the Airport Viaduct.
On the same evening, the eastbound Kamehameha Highway off-ramp from Waipiʻo to Farrington Highway in Pearl City will also be closed, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for guardrail and post replacements along the exit. Motorists will be detoured onto the H-1 Freeway eastbound Honolulu off-ramp.
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.
