Rutland Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4006755
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/02/2024 @ 2239 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Rd, Mount Holly
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Austin Lamb
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/2024 at 2239 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation involving shots being fired at a property on Shunpike Road in Mount Holly. The State Police arrived on scene and spoke with victims and witnesses to the incident and determined Austin Lamb of Mount Holly, discharged a firearm in a reckless and dangerous manner, putting several people in danger.
Lamb was subsequently arrested for the above charges and was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks. Lamb was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cleaver at the State Police Rutland Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101
Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov
