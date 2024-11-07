Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 24B4006755

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver

 

STATION:  Rutland                    

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/02/2024 @ 2239 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shunpike Rd, Mount Holly

 

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Austin Lamb                                             

 

AGE: 20

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/02/2024 at 2239 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation involving shots being fired at a property on Shunpike Road in Mount Holly.  The State Police arrived on scene and spoke with victims and witnesses to the incident and determined Austin Lamb of Mount Holly, discharged a firearm in a reckless and dangerous manner, putting several people in danger.

 

 

Lamb was subsequently arrested for the above charges and was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks. Lamb was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours.

 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cleaver at the State Police Rutland Barracks.

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours            

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101

Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

