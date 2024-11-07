Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,890 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Liberty County Closing, Georgians Can Visit Other Centers

ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center located in Liberty County is closing Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. However, people can still visit any other open Disaster Recovery Center located in the state. Survivors can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Georgians can visit any of the centers listed below and additional centers are planned to open in the coming days and weeks:

 

Open Monday – Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue

Douglas, GA 31533

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College 

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401
   

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road

Dublin, GA 31021

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension 

Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

111 Railroad Street

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue

Augusta, GA 30904

Tift County

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive 

Lyons, GA 30436

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street 

Sandersville, GA 31082

  
   

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours

Atkinson County 

Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center 

Parking Lot 
33 West Austin Avenue
Pearson, GA 31642 

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 6 

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brantley County

Brantley Recreation Department

3540 Baker Creek Road

Nahunta, GA 31553

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
83 Buford Road
Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  
     

 

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Liberty County Closing, Georgians Can Visit Other Centers

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more