FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Liberty County Closing, Georgians Can Visit Other Centers

ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center located in Liberty County is closing Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. However, people can still visit any other open Disaster Recovery Center located in the state. Survivors can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Georgians can visit any of the centers listed below and additional centers are planned to open in the coming days and weeks:

Open Monday – Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center 2761 Blackshear Highway Baxley, GA 31513 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium 114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College Special Programs Building 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County 111 Railroad Street Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Tift County 202 Baldwin Drive Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours Atkinson County Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center Parking Lot

33 West Austin Avenue

Pearson, GA 31642 Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 6 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brantley County Brantley Recreation Department 3540 Baker Creek Road Nahunta, GA 31553 Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jeff Davis Jeff Davis County Recreation Department

83 Buford Road

Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.