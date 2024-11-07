FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Liberty County Closing, Georgians Can Visit Other Centers
ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Center located in Liberty County is closing Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. However, people can still visit any other open Disaster Recovery Center located in the state. Survivors can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
Georgians can visit any of the centers listed below and additional centers are planned to open in the coming days and weeks:
Open Monday – Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
114 N. Peterson Avenue
Douglas, GA 31533
|
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
111 Railroad Street
Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
|
Tift County
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center location and hours
|
Atkinson County
Atkinson County Emergency Operations Center
Parking Lot
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 6
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Brantley County
Brantley Recreation Department
3540 Baker Creek Road
Nahunta, GA 31553
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Jeff Davis
Jeff Davis County Recreation Department
Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
