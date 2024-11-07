Senteon Named Champion of PitchIT Competition at IT Nation Connect 2024

Final contestants presented their innovations on stage at IT Nation Connect 2024; Senteon takes home $70,000 grand prize

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, announced today at its industry-leading conference, IT Nation Connect, in Orlando, Florida, that Senteon, was named the winner of the 2024 annual PitchIT Accelerator Program.

Industry experts Tom Lawrence, Joe Pannone, and Lori Berry presided over the competition, awarding Senteon the $70,000 grand prize. The runner-up, PC Powersave , showcased their unique approach to computer energy consumption and received $30,000, which will further support the company’s commitment to ingenuity and growth.

"I’m proud to share that this year, we welcomed 26 technology companies to the PitchIT class of 2024, and three finalists went through an extensive judging process, demonstrating their talent and innovation on-stage at IT Nation Connect today,” said Sean Lardo, IT Nation Evangelist. “Senteon showcased the transformative impact that their innovation can have on the channel, embracing guidance from industry experts and maximizing the resources and webinars available within the IT Nation community. We're excited to see what inventive solutions our partners come up with next, and we can't wait to meet the promising MSPs who'll join our PitchIT program in the coming year. Together, we're building a stronger, more secure, and more profitable future for our entire MSP community.”

Senteon, PC Powersave, and Seedpod Cyber participated alongside other trailblazers in the MSP and IT service industry from around the world. Through an interactive 16-week business development and training program, the innovators had the unique opportunity to present their solutions on stage at IT Nation Connect in front of a market-leading audience, while also having access to free booths, co-marketing efforts through MSP-focused webinars, and mentorship from former finalists and ConnectWise’s leadership team.

“They say Rome wasn't built in a day, but with Senteon, we harden default settings in a single click,” said Zach Kromkowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Senteon. “Winning this competition lets us keep battling the vulnerabilities that Microsoft defaults leave behind. We're not just fixing mistakes, we're creating a strong security foundation!”

The PitchIT program was first established in 2018 and is an immersive business transformation competition designed for visionaries to present an innovative solution that has the potential to be integrated into the ConnectWise platform, directly within their marketplace. Over the years, nearly 100 companies across countries have participated. This hands-on competition showcases IT Nation’s commitment to fostering a forward-thinking ecosystem where startups are encouraged to reach their full business potential.

To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program, visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/pitchit .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation.

