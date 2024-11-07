Rumble Sets Records Across the Board on a Historic Election Night

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it broke multiple records on a historic Election Night. On the evening of November 5 and into the morning of November 6, Rumble set new high marks in a variety of categories, including number of livestreams, live concurrent views, consumption, total Rumble Premium subscribers, and revenue generated through the Rumble Advertising Center.

According to StreamsCharts, Rumble set a new peak number of concurrent viewers—1,791,052—while star content creator Dan Bongino set a new high for an individual stream with over 515,000 concurrent viewers, and host Steve Crowder notched a personal best of over 460,000 concurrent viewers. Each of those two channels attracted more live viewers than any other channel in Rumble’s history. Additionally, Rumble moved into the top three most popular video streaming platforms, along with YouTube and Twitch. The Rumble app also reached number 3 in Top Charts of the Apple App Store, ahead of YouTube.

“New records just keep coming for Rumble as more and more people realize that we are the best destination for censorship-free discussion of news and current events,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “Election night wasn’t just a night of records, but also a validation that Rumble’s Cloud technology is made for the big leagues.”

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

