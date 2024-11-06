BrightSpring Health Services Announces CareMed Was Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Leqembi®

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) is proud that CareMed, a BrightSpring company and leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, was selected by Eisai to be the national specialty pharmacy provider for Leqembi®, a cutting-edge treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re proud of the work CareMed is doing with manufacturers and prescribers to improve and extend the lives of patients living with mild cognitive impairment and dementia, bringing more treatment options to Alzheimer’s disease,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO, Jon Rousseau. “CareMed’s partnership with Eisai shows their strong commitment to increasing patient access to innovative medications and treatments, while delivering comprehensive support and care to patients and their loved ones."

Leqembi is a monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble and insoluble forms of amyloid beta in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The medication was tested in numerous clinical trials with patients diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease. The FDA approval of Leqembi is based on the results of the Phase III clinical trial, which compared Leqembi to placebo in patients 50 to 90 years of age with early Alzheimer’s disease. The study randomized 1795 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive either intravenous Leqembi or placebo. Patients who received Leqembi showed slowed progression of cognitive impairment over an 18-month period compared to those taking the placebo.

“At CareMed, we’re constantly looking for new opportunities to expand our portfolio of breakthrough treatments and therapies for patients living with devastating diseases,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re proud to be in the specialty pharmacy network for Leqembi. We’re confident this new medication will help more patients with Alzheimer’s get the right treatment to improve their quality of life.”

About BrightSpring Health Services:

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About CareMed Specialty Pharmacy:

CareMed is an independent Specialty Pharmacy and clinical support services company within the BrightSpring enterprise. CareMed was founded to bring together the stakeholders involved in the chronic and rare disease treatment process and serve the specialized needs of patients, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. CareMed is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. It is accredited through URAC, ACHC, and NAPB as a Digital Pharmacy. For more information about CareMed, please visit CareMedSP.com.

