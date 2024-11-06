Philadelphia CBP Officers Seize 170 Pounds of Marijuana Destined for the U.K.

PHILADELPHIA – It might be a wacky number of parcels, but this weed won’t be getting lit in London any time soon after Customs and Border Protection officers seized a combined 170 pounds of marijuana at a warehouse in Delaware County, Pa., on Monday.

CBP officers found 170 combined pounds in a total of 35 parcels being shipped to the U.K.

While examining export parcels at an international shipping service facility, CBP officers collected 35 parcels that contained marijuana. The parcels were shipped from multiple addresses in California and destined to multiple addresses in the United Kingdom. Seizing 35 export parcels of marijuana in one day is unusual for CBP officers in Philadelphia.

The marijuana weighed a combined 77.4 kilograms, or 170 pounds and 10 ounces. It has a street value of about $800,000 in Philadelphia. Depending on potency, this haul could fetch two to three times more in London.

“Though medical and recreational use of marijuana is being decriminalized in some U.S. states, marijuana possession and bulk smuggling remain illegal under federal law, and so Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize it when we encounter it,” said Cleatus Hunt, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “This is an unprecedented number of export marijuana parcels that we’ve seen, but they are also parcels that London consumers won’t see.”

Federal law prohibits transporting marijuana across state lines or exporting it from the United States. However, CBP is observing a continuing trend of United States-based growers, retailers, and criminal organizations shipping or transporting marijuana to Europe and Africa where high-quality weed can fetch prices many times higher than in the U.S.

CBP officers usually see the marijuana being exported in smaller parcels as in this seizure, but occasionally officers encounter travelers carrying marijuana-stuffed suitcases. Two weeks ago, Philadelphia CBP officers discovered 114 pounds of marijuana concealed inside the baggage of two women who attempted to board a flight to London.

The green, leafy substance field-tested positive for marijuana.

