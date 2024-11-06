Walters Demands Harris Reimburse Oklahomans for Costs Associated with Illegal Immigration

Harris’ Border Failure has cost Oklahomans $474,900,000

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters released a letter to Vice President Harris today detailing the substantial financial burden incurred by Oklahoma taxpayers as a result of the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to secure the border or enforce federal immigration law.

“Kamala Harris’ fiasco at the border has led directly to an enormous financial burden on all Americans, especially Oklahomans,” said Walters. “Oklahomans are kind, hard-working folks, but their patience with being asked to foot the bill for the federal government’s failure has run out. I demand Oklahoma taxpayers be reimbursed for the impact illegal immigration presents to our state. We cannot effectively budget or allocate critical resources when we have no accounting of the cost that illegal immigration places on our schools.”

In August, Superintendent Walters announced that OSDE would be working with school districts to examine the financial impact borne by Oklahoma taxpayers for the education of illegal immigrant children. After a thorough analysis to determine the most accurate estimate of this cost, the necessary reimbursement demand was calculated to be $474,900,000.00.

This demand amount is, by necessity, an estimate because only the Biden-Harris administration knows the true number of illegal immigrants crossing this nation’s borders and the actual costs of illegal immigration.

View Walters Demand Letter to Kamala Harris