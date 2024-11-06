Submit Release
Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Company Reports Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)

  • Revenue of $17.2 million, compared to $14.9 million
  • Gross profit of $8.3 million, compared to $7.5 million
  • Gross margin of 48.2%, compared to 50.0%
  • Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus $2.0 million and $0.04
  • Generated EBITDA of $3.1 million, versus $2.9 million
  • Cash and investments of $16.9 million with no debt

Pending Acquisition and Conference Call Update

On October 29, 2024, Profire Energy announced it agreed to be acquired by CECO Environmental in an all cash transaction for $2.55 a share. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q1 2025.

As a result of the pending transaction, and as is common during the pendency of such transactions, Profire will not hold an earnings conference call in connection with its third quarter financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $17.2 million, compared to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increase was partially driven by strong activity in our diversification business.

Gross profit was $8.3 million, compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter and $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 48% of revenues, compared to 52% of revenues in the prior quarter and 50% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease is partially related to inflationary pressures across the business as well as the increase in diversification business, driven by critical energy infrastructure and non-oil and gas projects, which can have lower overall project margins.

Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to ongoing inflation pressure on our business as well as increased headcount to support strategic growth and increased business activity.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 10%, R&D increased 85% and depreciation decreased by 7%. The increase in R&D has been driven by inflation, headcount increases and increased new product development and certification activities.

Net income was $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Midland-Odessa, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth and the Company’s expected revenues from diversification opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
John Beisler, Managing Director
(214) 872-2710


About Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.


The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

  9/30/2024  9/30/2023
EBITDA Calculation: 3 months  3 months
Net Income $2,182,637  $2,039,390
add back net income tax expense $752,400  $611,008
add back net interest expense $(90,941)  $(69,727)
add back depreciation and amortization $263,751  $274,208
EBITDA calculated $3,107,847  $2,854,879
 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    As of
    September
30, 2024		   December
31, 2023
ASSETS   (Unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,963,892     $ 10,767,519  
Short-term investments     2,338,259       2,799,539  
Accounts receivable, net     16,431,559       14,013,740  
Inventories, net (note 3)     17,188,656       14,059,656  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)     3,379,650       2,832,262  
Total Current Assets     47,302,016       44,472,716  
LONG-TERM ASSETS        
Net deferred tax asset     436,578       496,785  
Long-term investments     6,584,919       6,425,582  
Lease right-of-use asset (note 6)     369,549       432,907  
Property and equipment, net     11,330,713       10,782,372  
Intangible assets, net     998,736       1,104,102  
Goodwill     2,579,381       2,579,381  
Total Long-Term Assets     22,299,876       21,821,129  
     TOTAL ASSETS   $ 69,601,892     $ 66,293,845  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable   $ 2,166,969     $ 2,699,556  
Accrued liabilities (note 5)     4,728,919       4,541,820  
Current lease liability (note 6)     136,739       130,184  
Income taxes payable     542,393       1,723,910  
Total Current Liabilities     7,575,020       9,095,470  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES        
Net deferred income tax liability     53,318       52,621  
Long-term lease liability (note 6)     241,793       307,528  
     TOTAL LIABILITIES     7,870,131       9,455,619  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)        
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding            
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 53,687,955 issued and 46,379,557 outstanding at September 30, 2024, and 53,047,231 issued and 46,803,868 outstanding at December 31, 2023     53,690       53,048  
Treasury stock, at cost     (10,976,706 )     (9,324,272 )
Additional paid-in capital     33,675,391       32,751,749  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,902,754 )     (2,844,702 )
Retained earnings     41,882,140       36,202,403  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     61,731,761       56,838,226  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 69,601,892     $ 66,293,845  
 These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
        (See Note 1)       (See Note 1)
REVENUES (note 8)                
Sales of products, net   $ 16,017,224     $ 14,085,028     $ 42,435,024     $ 41,562,935  
Sales of services, net     1,180,729       858,871       3,564,582       2,624,514  
Total Revenues     17,197,953       14,943,899       45,999,606       44,187,449  
                 
COST OF SALES                
Cost of sales - products     7,881,956       6,666,949       20,418,350       19,157,973  
Cost of sales - services     1,034,242       799,866       2,683,156       2,304,838  
Total Cost of Sales     8,916,198       7,466,815       23,101,506       21,462,811  
                 
GROSS PROFIT     8,281,755       7,477,084       22,898,100       22,724,638  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
General and administrative     5,058,465       4,605,566       14,431,441       12,573,171  
Research and development     337,597       182,253       952,666       649,506  
Depreciation and amortization     135,541       145,662       435,209       428,644  
Total Operating Expenses     5,531,603       4,933,481       15,819,316       13,651,321  
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     2,750,152       2,543,603       7,078,784       9,073,317  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Gain on sale of property and equipment     84,971       17,350       221,860       251,768  
Other expense     8,973       19,718       (11,322 )     (26,704 )
Interest income     93,299       74,165       248,543       255,865  
Interest expense     (2,358 )     (4,438 )     (7,960 )     (6,226 )
Total Other Income     184,885       106,795       451,121       474,703  
                 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     2,935,037       2,650,398       7,529,905       9,548,020  
                 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     (752,400 )     (611,008 )     (1,850,168 )     (2,061,851 )
                 
NET INCOME   $ 2,182,637     $ 2,039,390     $ 5,679,737     $ 7,486,169  
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                
Foreign currency translation loss   $ 139,211     $ (301,642 )   $ (231,674 )   $ (28,838 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments     107,924       (71,193 )     173,622       (25,322 )
Total Other Comprehensive Loss     247,135       (372,835 )     (58,052 )     (54,160 )
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 2,429,772     $ 1,666,555     $ 5,621,685     $ 7,432,009  
                 
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE   $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.12     $ 0.16  
FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE   $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.12     $ 0.15  
                 
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING     46,809,342       47,521,238       46,937,404       47,364,445  
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING     48,739,900       49,504,024       48,867,962       49,314,304  
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $ 5,679,737     $ 7,486,169  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   802,842       822,204  
Gain on sale of property and equipment   (221,860 )     (251,768 )
Bad debt expense   209,177       420,883  
Stock awards issued for services   815,295       878,392  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (2,353,006 )     (2,360,696 )
Income taxes receivable/payable   (1,178,904 )     464,256  
Inventories   (3,167,889 )     (3,245,588 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (583,976 )     (437,023 )
Deferred tax asset/liability   61,953       466,398  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (286,109 )     (1,574,995 )
     Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities   (222,740 )     2,668,232  
       
INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   316,095       328,350  
Sale (purchase) of investments   476,281       (383,520 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,403,525 )     (974,070 )
     Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   (611,149 )     (1,029,240 )
       
FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability   (336,833 )     (502,307 )
Cash received in exercise of stock options   96,476       178,195  
Purchase of treasury stock   (1,652,434 )     (339,313 )
Principal paid toward lease liability   (33,499 )     (26,617 )
     Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   (1,926,290 )     (690,042 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (43,448 )     5,335  
       
NET CHANGE IN CASH   (2,803,627 )     954,285  
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD   10,767,519       7,384,578  
CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 7,963,892     $ 8,338,863  
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
       
CASH PAID FOR:      
Interest $ 7,960     $ 6,227  
Income taxes $ 3,107,899     $ 1,126,750  
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ 324,415     $ 378,526  
Common stock issued for stock options $ 120,860     $  
These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.
 



