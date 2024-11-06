Conexus Credit Union celebrates opening of YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families

Conexus donates $1.25 million to the innovative kikaskihtânaw Centre, funding the Conexus Community Support Hub

Regina, Saskatchewan, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new kikaskihtânaw Centre for Women and Families, a first of its kind in Canada, has opened in Regina, and Conexus is proud of be part of bringing this important new facility to life. The new YWCA Regina Centre provides a wrap-around hub of crisis and preventative supports, uplifting women, families, and the entire community.

Conexus Credit Union is a proud sponsor of the kikaskihtânaw Centre and committed YWCA Regina partner. Conexus’ donation of $1.25 million to the project supports the creation of the Conexus Community Support Hub. The Hub is a key feature of the Centre, providing Regina’s most vulnerable populations access to educational programs and resources that empower building a sustainable future and gaining access to a more permanent housing solution.

At the official opening ceremony on Nov. 6, Conexus CEO Celina Philpot noted that supporting these services is a natural fit with what cooperatives are all about – people coming together to support each other and to improve their communities.

"At Conexus, we stand for a thriving Saskatchewan where everyone can reach their full potential,” says Philpot. “This new Centre will be a critical hub for the community, creating safety and new beginnings for some of our most vulnerable women and children.”

“On behalf of our members, Conexus is proud to continue our long partnership with YWCA Regina and bring this visionary project to life."

"This facility represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower women and families," says Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, CEO of YWCA Regina. "The Centre's comprehensive services will provide a safe haven and essential resources for those in need, fostering healing, hope, and independence."

The 96,000 square foot facility is in the heart of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood, a few blocks west of Conexus’ Sherwood Place Branch.

About Conexus Credit Union

We’re a forward-thinking, Saskatchewan-based credit union committed to our members and their financial well-being. We’re a member-owned cooperative with more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our community. Conexus’ purpose is to champion every member’s success for a thriving Saskatchewan.

About the Centre

The 96,000 square foot kikaskihtânaw Centre for Women and Families will operate with a trauma-informed approach and wrap-around services that provide crisis and preventative supports through the work of YWCA Regina, and partnerships with other community serving organizations and visiting practitioners. These wrap-around supports will address the barriers that keep vulnerable women and children in homelessness and violent situations. The building will also feature two floors of childcare, community multi-purpose spaces, a cafe and clothing store, access to drop-in supports and essential needs, communal kitchens, and indoor and outdoor play areas. Within the Centre, the sacred site space offers a one-of-a-kind healing walkway and ceremonial room stewarded by All Nations Hope Network that will provide access to cultural connection and Indigenous ways of knowing.

kikaskihtânaw - the place we all succeed

Pronunciation: kay-gush-key-dah-know-uh

Syllabics: ᑭᑲᐢᑭᐦᑖᓇᐤ

About YWCA

YWCA Regina supports women and families in the realization of their full potential to the benefit of our entire community. They provide childcare, shelter and housing, community programs, family support programs, and outreach. YWCA Regina is a community voice for women and is a trusted partner in addressing the most complex community issues faced by women and our community.

Michael Chmielewski Conexus Credit Union 306-751-8201 media@conexus.ca Chelsey Lemke YWCA Regina 306-529-3036 chelseyl@ywcaregina.com

