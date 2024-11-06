QIAGEN delivers solid Q3 2024 growth ahead of outlook, increases full-year 2024 adjusted EPS outlook

Q3 2024: Net sales of $502 million (+5% actual rates, +6% constant exchange rates, CER); diluted EPS of $0.44 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57 // Net sales of $502 million CER ahead of outlook for at least $495 million CER and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58 CER ahead of outlook for at least $0.55 CER // +10% CER growth in Diagnostic solutions leads results among product groups // 29.6% adj. operating income margin up 3 percentage points vs. 26.6% in Q3 2023 // Free cash flow up 73% to $364 million in first nine months of 2024 vs. same 2023 period // FY 2024 net sales outlook reaffirmed for at least $1.985 billion CER on solid core business trends; adj. diluted EPS outlook increased to at least $2.19 CER

Venlo, the Netherlands, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

Net sales rose 5% to $502 million in Q3 2024 over Q3 2023, while results at constant exchanges rates (CER) of $502 million rose 6% and were above the outlook for at least $495 million CER. The adjusted operating income margin rose three percentage points to 29.6% on benefits from the recent decision to discontinue the NeuMoDx system as well as broader efficiency gains that have improved profitability and freed up resources for targeted reinvestment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.57, and results at CER of $0.58 were above the outlook for at least $0.55 CER.

QIAGEN has reaffirmed its FY 2024 sales outlook for at least $1.985 billion CER based on the solid core business performance in the first nine months of the year. The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS has been increased to at least $2.19 CER (previously $2.10 CER at start of 2024), while the adjusted operating income margin target has been reaffirmed for at least 28.5% compared to 26.9% in 2023.

“QIAGEN delivered another solid performance in the third quarter of 2024, exceeding our goals for net sales and adjusted earnings thanks to the strong trends in our business and the resilience of our portfolio with over 85% of sales from highly recurring revenues. We are executing quarter after quarter in this challenging macro environment on delivering sales growth combined with market share gains and operational efficiency thanks to a differentiated portfolio,” said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN.

“The value of our portfolio was again underscored with three QIAGEN customers recently being awarded Nobel Prizes for their groundbreaking contributions to advancing science and improving healthcare. Our teams are constantly enhancing this portfolio, and recent developments include the launch of 100 new assays for the QIAcuity digital PCR system along with the new QIAcuityDx version for clinical applications. We have expanded the utility of our QIAstat-Dx system beyond syndromic testing through new pharma partnerships with AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly. This progress in 2024 to achieve our goals marks a key step toward achieving our 2028 targets and delivering on our commitment to solid profitable growth,” Bernard said.

“Our 2024 results to date reflect a positive quarterly trend in sales and adjusted earnings, along with a 73% increase in free cash flow. We are well-positioned to achieve the updated outlook for 2024 as we once again increase our adjusted EPS target," said Roland Sackers, CFO of QIAGEN. "We are implementing initiatives to simplify QIAGEN and increase efficiency, and these initiatives are putting us on track to increase our adjusted operating income margin above 31% by the end of 2028, reaffirming our commitment to solid profitable growth.”

Investor presentation and conference call

A conference call is planned for Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 15:30 Frankfurt Time / 14:30 London Time / 9:30 New York Time. A live audio webcast will be made available in the investor relations section of the QIAGEN website, and a recording will also be made available after the event. A presentation will be available before the conference call at https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Use of adjusted results

QIAGEN reports adjusted results, as well as results on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis, and other non-U.S. GAAP figures (generally accepted accounting principles), to provide additional insight into its performance. These results include adjusted net sales, adjusted gross income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income before taxes, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted income taxes, adjusted tax rate, and free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated by deducting capital expenditures for Property, Plant & Equipment from cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered as a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside of ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with competitors and its own prior periods. Furthermore, QIAGEN uses non-GAAP and constant currency financial measures internally in planning, forecasting and reporting, as well as to measure and compensate employees. QIAGEN also uses adjusted results when comparing current performance to historical operating results, which have consistently been presented on an adjusted basis.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,800 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

