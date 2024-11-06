Submit Release
NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Announces New Reinsurance Agreements

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $92.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $84.0 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “In the third quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance, consistent growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and standout financial results. Our products and the support we provide are more important today than ever before, and we’re delivering unique solutions for our customers and their borrowers. We have built an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, our credit performance continues to stand ahead, and we have a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we’re well positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.”

The company also announced today that it has entered into a series of new quota share and excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements that will provide forward flow coverage, broad risk protection and efficient PMIERs funding for new business originated between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2027.

Selected third quarter 2024 highlights include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $207.5 billion, compared to $203.5 billion at the end of the second quarter and $194.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net premiums earned were $143.3 million, compared to $141.2 million in the second quarter and $130.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total revenue was $166.1 million, compared to $162.1 million in the second quarter and $148.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $10.3 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter and $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Loss ratio was 7.2%, compared to 0.2% in the second quarter and 3.7% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $29.2 million, compared to $28.3 million in the second quarter and $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Expense ratio was 20.3%, compared to 20.1% in the second quarter and 21.3% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net income was $92.8 million, compared to $92.1 million in the second quarter and $84.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.13 in the second quarter and $1.00 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income was $92.8 million, compared to $97.6 million in the second quarter and $84.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.15, compared to $1.20 in the second quarter and $1.00 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $27.67. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $28.71, up 4% compared to $27.54 in the second quarter and 17% compared to $24.56 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 17.5%, compared to 18.3% in the second quarter and 19.0% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $3.0 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.7 billion.
  Quarter
Ended		 Quarter
Ended		 Quarter
Ended		 Change (1)
 Change (1)
  9/30/2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2023 Q/Q
 Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)  
Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 207.5   $ 203.5   $ 194.8   2   % 7 %
New Insurance Written - NIW   12.2     12.5     11.3   (2 ) % 8 %
             
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)  
Net Premiums Earned $ 143.3   $ 141.2   $ 130.1   2   % 10 %
Net Investment Income   22.5     20.7     17.9   9   % 26 %
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses   10.3     0.3     4.8   NM (3) 114 %
Underwriting and Operating Expenses   29.2     28.3     27.7   3   % 5 %
Net Income   92.8     92.1     84.0   1   % 11 %
Adjusted Net Income   92.8     97.6     84.0   (5 ) % 11 %
             
Diluted EPS $ 1.15   $ 1.13   $ 1.00   1   % 14 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.15   $ 1.20   $ 1.00   (5 ) % 14 %
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (2) $ 28.71   $ 27.54   $ 24.56   4   % 17 %
             
Loss Ratio   7.2 %   0.2 %   3.7 %      
Expense Ratio   20.3 %   20.1 %   21.3 %      


(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
(3) Not meaningful.
   

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, November 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company’s website, www.nationalmi.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally, by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). The PSLRA provides a “safe harbor” for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “assume,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “perceive,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including changes in interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policies, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), such as the FHFA’s priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (“PMIERs”) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning “Qualified Mortgage” and “Qualified Residential Mortgage”; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs’ role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; uncertainty relating to the coronavirus virus and its variants, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and our business, operations and personnel; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including the exposure of our confidential customer and other information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company’s business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders’ equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

  (1) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.
  (2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.
  (3) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.
  (4) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.
     

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
John.Swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended
September 30,		   For the nine months ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues              
Net premiums earned $ 143,343     $ 130,089     $ 421,168     $ 377,828  
Net investment income   22,474       17,853       62,598       49,265  
Net realized investment losses   (10 )           (10 )     (33 )
Other revenues   285       217       711       563  
Total revenues   166,092       148,159       484,467       427,623  
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses   10,321       4,812       14,291       14,386  
Underwriting and operating expenses   29,160       27,749       87,305       80,983  
Service expenses   208       239       539       586  
Interest expense   7,076       8,059       29,794       24,146  
Total expenses   46,765       40,859       131,929       120,101  
               
Income before income taxes   119,327       107,300       352,538       307,522  
Income tax expense   26,517       23,345       78,599       68,825  
Net income $ 92,810     $ 83,955     $ 273,939     $ 238,697  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 1.17     $ 1.02     $ 3.42     $ 2.88  
Diluted $ 1.15     $ 1.00     $ 3.36     $ 2.83  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   79,549       82,096       80,129       82,879  
Diluted   81,045       83,670       81,484       84,236  
               
Loss ratio (1)   7.2 %     3.7 %     3.4 %     3.8 %
Expense ratio (2)   20.3 %     21.3 %     20.7 %     21.4 %
Combined ratio (3)   27.5 %     25.0 %     24.1 %     25.2 %
               
Net income $ 92,810     $ 83,955     $ 273,939     $ 238,697  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax expense (benefit) of $18,441 and $(6,980) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $15,300 and $(2,467) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   69,372       (26,257 )     57,918       (9,280 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income, net of tax benefit of $2 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and $2 and $7 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   8             8       26  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   69,380       (26,257 )     57,926       (9,254 )
Comprehensive income $ 162,190     $ 57,698     $ 331,865     $ 229,443  


(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.
   


Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,806,886 and $2,542,862 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 2,708,286     $ 2,371,021  
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $88 and $1,338 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   133,319       96,689  
Premiums receivable   78,454       76,456  
Accrued investment income   21,634       19,785  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net   63,803       62,905  
Software and equipment, net   27,251       30,252  
Intangible assets and goodwill   3,634       3,634  
Reinsurance recoverable   29,214       27,514  
Prepaid federal income taxes   235,286       235,286  
Other assets   19,244       16,965  
Total assets $ 3,320,125     $ 2,940,507  
       
Liabilities      
Debt $ 414,694     $ 397,595  
Unearned premiums   71,592       92,295  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   110,968       86,189  
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses   135,520       123,974  
Deferred tax liability, net   380,879       301,573  
Other liabilities (1)   11,286       12,877  
Total liabilities   1,124,939       1,014,503  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 87,901,225 shares issued and 79,320,863 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 87,334,138 shares issued and 80,881,280 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 (250,000,000 shares authorized)   879       873  
Additional paid-in capital   997,570       990,816  
Treasury Stock, at cost: 8,580,362 and 6,452,858 common shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (218,364 )     (148,921 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (81,991 )     (139,917 )
Retained earnings   1,497,092       1,223,153  
Total shareholders’ equity   2,195,186       1,926,004  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,320,125     $ 2,940,507  


(1) “Reinsurance funds withheld has been reclassified as “Other liabilities in the prior period.
   


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited)
 
  As of and for the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   9/30/2023   9/30/2024   9/30/2023
As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 143,343     $ 141,168     $ 130,089     $ 421,168     $ 377,828  
Net investment income   22,474       20,688       17,853       62,598       49,265  
Net realized investment losses   (10 )                 (10 )     (33 )
Other revenues   285       266       217       711       563  
Total revenues   166,092       162,122       148,159       484,467       427,623  
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses   10,321       276       4,812       14,291       14,386  
Underwriting and operating expenses   29,160       28,330       27,749       87,305       80,983  
Service expenses   208       194       239       539       586  
Interest expense   7,076       14,678       8,059       29,794       24,146  
Total expenses   46,765       43,478       40,859       131,929       120,101  
                   
Income before income taxes   119,327       118,644       107,300       352,538       307,522  
Income tax expense   26,517       26,565       23,345       78,599       68,825  
Net income $ 92,810     $ 92,079     $ 83,955     $ 273,939     $ 238,697  
                   
Adjustments:                  
Net realized investment losses   10                   10       33  
Capital markets transaction costs         6,966             6,966        
Adjusted income before taxes   119,337       125,610       107,300       359,514       307,555  
                   
Income tax expense on adjustments (1)   2       1,463             1,465       7  
Adjusted net income $ 92,818     $ 97,582     $ 83,955     $ 279,450     $ 238,723  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   81,045       81,300       83,670       81,484       84,236  
                   
Diluted EPS $ 1.15     $ 1.13     $ 1.00     $ 3.36     $ 2.83  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.15     $ 1.20     $ 1.00     $ 3.43     $ 2.83  
                   
Return-on-equity   17.5 %     18.3 %     19.0 %     17.7 %     18.7 %
Adjusted return-on-equity   17.5 %     19.4 %     19.0 %     18.1 %     18.7 %
                   
Expense ratio (2)   20.3 %     20.1 %     21.3 %     20.7 %     21.4 %
Adjusted expense ratio (3)   20.3 %     20.1 %     21.3 %     20.7 %     21.4 %
                   
Combined ratio (4)   27.5 %     20.3 %     25.0 %     24.1 %     25.2 %
Adjusted combined ratio (5)   27.5 %     20.3 %     25.0 %     24.1 %     25.2 %
                   
Book value per share (6) $ 27.67     $ 25.65     $ 21.94          
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 28.71     $ 27.54     $ 24.56          


(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders’ equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
   


Historical Quarterly Data 2024
 		  2023
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 143,343     $ 141,168     $ 136,657     $ 132,940     $ 130,089  
Net investment income   22,474       20,688       19,436       18,247       17,853  
Net realized investment losses   (10 )                        
Other revenues   285       266       160       193       217  
Total revenues   166,092       162,122       156,253       151,380       148,159  
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses   10,321       276       3,694       8,232       4,812  
Underwriting and operating expenses   29,160       28,330       29,815       29,716       27,749  
Service expenses   208       194       137       185       239  
Interest expense   7,076       14,678       8,040       8,066       8,059  
Total expenses   46,765       43,478       41,686       46,199       40,859  
                   
Income before income taxes   119,327       118,644       114,567       105,181       107,300  
Income tax expense   26,517       26,565       25,517       21,768       23,345  
Net income $ 92,810     $ 92,079     $ 89,050     $ 83,413     $ 83,955  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 1.17     $ 1.15     $ 1.10     $ 1.03     $ 1.02  
Diluted $ 1.15     $ 1.13     $ 1.08     $ 1.01     $ 1.00  
                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding                  
Basic   79,549       80,117       80,726       81,005       82,096  
Diluted   81,045       81,300       82,099       82,685       83,670  
                   
Other data                  
Loss ratio (1)   7.2 %     0.2 %     2.7 %     6.2 %     3.7 %
Expense ratio (2)   20.3 %     20.1 %     21.8 %     22.4 %     21.3 %
Combined ratio (3)   27.5 %     20.3 %     24.5 %     28.5 %     25.0 %


(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.
   


Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written (NIW) $ 12,218     $ 12,503     $ 9,398     $ 8,927     $ 11,334  
New risk written   3,245       3,335       2,486       2,354       3,027  
Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1)   207,538       203,501       199,373       197,029       194,781  
Risk-in-force (RIF) (1)   55,253       53,956       52,610       51,796       51,011  
Policies in force (count) (1)   654,374       645,276       635,662       629,690       622,993  
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 317     $ 315     $ 314     $ 313     $ 313  
Coverage percentage (2)   26.6 %     26.5 %     26.4 %     26.3 %     26.2 %
Loans in default (count) (1)   5,712       4,904       5,109       5,099       4,594  
Default rate (1)   0.87 %     0.76 %     0.80 %     0.81 %     0.74 %
Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1) $ 468     $ 401     $ 414     $ 408     $ 359  
Average net premium yield (3)   0.28 %     0.28 %     0.28 %     0.27 %     0.27 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 0.8     $ 1.0     $ 0.6     $ 1.0     $ 0.9  
Annual persistency (4)   85.5 %     85.4 %     85.8 %     86.1 %     86.2 %
Quarterly run-off (5)   4.0 %     4.2 %     3.6 %     3.4 %     4.1 %


(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.
(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.
   


NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 11,978   $ 12,288   $ 9,175   $ 8,614   $ 11,038
Single   240     215     223     313     296
Total $ 12,218   $ 12,503   $ 9,398   $ 8,927   $ 11,334


Primary IIF As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 189,241   $ 184,862   $ 180,343   $ 177,764   $ 175,308
Single   18,297     18,639     19,030     19,265     19,473
Total $ 207,538   $ 203,501   $ 199,373   $ 197,029   $ 194,781
 


The following table presents the amounts related to the company’s quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, and 2024 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, and 2024 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                  
Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,968,039     $ 12,815,434     $ 12,669,207     $ 12,626,541     $ 12,753,261  
Ceded premiums earned   (41,761 )     (41,555 )     (41,269 )     (41,218 )     (42,015 )
Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits)   2,449       (138 )     659       2,447       2,221  
Ceding commission earned   10,152       10,222       10,292       9,561       9,808  
Profit commission   21,883       24,351       23,407       22,057       22,184  
The ILN Transactions (1)                  
Ceded premiums $ (4,302 )   $ (5,858 )   $ (5,976 )   $ (6,305 )   $ (6,925 )
The XOL Transactions                  
Ceded Premiums $ (9,760 )   $ (9,403 )   $ (9,223 )   $ (8,302 )   $ (7,968 )


(1) Effective July 25, 2023 and July 25, 2024, NMIC exercised its optional call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re III Ltd., respectively. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re III Ltd., thereafter.
   


The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 6,615   $ 6,797   $ 6,261   $ 18,300   $ 18,431
740-759   2,057     2,154     1,877     6,008     5,227
720-739   1,529     1,537     1,556     4,286     4,204
700-719   1,040     1,084     876     2,904     2,000
680-699   652     635     623     1,817     1,378
<=679   325     296     141     804     306
Total $ 12,218   $ 12,503   $ 11,334   $ 34,119   $ 31,546
Weighted average FICO   757     757     758     757     761


Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 1,568     $ 1,768     $ 1,362     $ 4,398     $ 2,723  
90.01% to 95.00%   5,720       5,645       5,414       15,779       14,822  
85.01% to 90.00%   3,584       3,739       3,525       10,254       10,650  
85.00% and below   1,346       1,351       1,033       3,688       3,351  
Total $ 12,218     $ 12,503     $ 11,334     $ 34,119     $ 31,546  
Weighted average LTV   92.3 %     92.3 %     92.4 %     92.3 %     92.1 %


Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 11,708   $ 12,257   $ 11,143   $ 33,122   $ 30,870
Refinance   510     246     191     997     676
Total $ 12,218   $ 12,503   $ 11,334   $ 34,119   $ 31,546
 


The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2024.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2024
  IIF   RIF
Book Year (In Millions)
2024 $ 32,892   $ 8,743
2023   35,880     9,461
2022   49,130     13,086
2021   53,471     14,246
2020   22,466     6,118
2019 and before   13,699     3,599
Total $ 207,538   $ 55,253
 


The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 103,764   $ 101,531   $ 97,026
740-759   36,830     36,135     34,394
720-739   28,930     28,479     27,360
700-719   19,654     19,295     18,484
680-699   13,326     13,138     12,683
<=679   5,034     4,923     4,834
Total $ 207,538   $ 203,501   $ 194,781


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 27,396   $ 26,692   $ 25,149
740-759   9,850     9,624     9,067
720-739   7,788     7,634     7,254
700-719   5,337     5,217     4,938
680-699   3,590     3,530     3,373
<=679   1,292     1,259     1,230
Total $ 55,253   $ 53,956   $ 51,011


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 22,644   $ 21,556   $ 19,007
90.01% to 95.00%   101,872     99,355     93,908
85.01% to 90.00%   63,568     62,461     59,371
85.00% and below   19,454     20,129     22,495
Total $ 207,538   $ 203,501   $ 194,781


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 7,054   $ 6,698   $ 5,876
90.01% to 95.00%   30,100     29,354     27,741
85.01% to 90.00%   15,777     15,500     14,704
85.00% and below   2,322     2,404     2,690
Total $ 55,253   $ 53,956   $ 51,011


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
Fixed 98 %   98 %   98 %
Adjustable rate mortgages:          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 2     2     2  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %
 


The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 203,501     $ 199,373     $ 191,306  
NIW   12,218       12,503       11,334  
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions   (8,181 )     (8,375 )     (7,859 )
IIF, end of period $ 207,538     $ 203,501     $ 194,781  
 


Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
California 10.1 %   10.1 %   10.3 %
Texas 8.7     8.8     8.7  
Florida 7.4     7.5     7.7  
Georgia 4.1     4.2     4.1  
Washington 3.9     3.9     4.0  
Illinois 3.9     3.9     3.9  
Virginia 3.8     3.8     4.0  
Pennsylvania 3.4     3.4     3.4  
Ohio 3.2     3.1     2.9  
North Carolina 3.1     3.0     3.0  
Total 51.6 %   51.7 %   52.0 %
 


The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2024.

  As of September 30, 2024
Book Year Original
Insurance
Written		   Remaining
Insurance in
Force		   %
Remaining
of Original
Insurance		   Policies
Ever in
Force		   Number of
Policies in
Force		   Number
of Loans
in Default		   # of
Claims
Paid		   Incurred
Loss Ratio (Inception
to Date)(1) 		  Cumulative
Default
Rate (2) 		  Current
default
rate (3)
  ($ Values In Millions)    
2015
and prior		 $ 16,035   $ 932   6 %   67,989   5,221   91   204   2.6 %   0.4 %   1.7 %
2016   21,187     1,666   8 %   83,626   9,061   163   180   1.7 %   0.4 %   1.8 %
2017   21,582     2,000   9 %   85,897   11,275   275   173   1.9 %   0.5 %   2.4 %
2018   27,295     2,562   9 %   104,043   13,766   398   176   2.5 %   0.6 %   2.9 %
2019   45,141     6,539   14 %   148,423   28,700   476   83   1.8 %   0.4 %   1.7 %
2020   62,702     22,466   36 %   186,174   77,876   543   39   1.3 %   0.3 %   0.7 %
2021   85,574     53,471   62 %   257,972   175,707   1,524   60   3.6 %   0.6 %   0.9 %
2022   58,734     49,130   84 %   163,281   142,628   1,662   38   17.1 %   1.0 %   1.2 %
2023   40,473     35,880   89 %   111,994   102,416   522   2   12.9 %   0.5 %   0.5 %
2024   34,119     32,892   96 %   90,031   87,724   58     4.0 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Total $ 412,842   $ 207,538       1,299,430   654,374   5,712   955            


(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.
   


The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

  For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 125,443     $ 110,448     $ 123,974     $ 99,836  
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)   (27,336 )     (24,023 )     (27,514 )     (21,587 )
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables   98,107       86,425       96,460       78,249  
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses incurred:              
Current year (2)   21,160       16,117       71,532       60,987  
Prior years (3)   (10,839 )     (11,305 )     (57,241 )     (46,601 )
Total claims and claim expenses incurred   10,321       4,812       14,291       14,386  
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year (2)   180       65       180       119  
Prior years (3)   1,942       1,050       4,265       2,394  
Total claims and claim expenses paid   2,122       1,115       4,445       2,513  
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables   106,306       90,122       106,306       90,122  
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)   29,214       25,956       29,214       25,956  
Ending balance $ 135,520     $ 116,078     $ 135,520     $ 116,078  


(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $63.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $7.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $54.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $49.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $41.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
   


The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

  For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Beginning default inventory 4,904     4,349     5,099     4,449  
Plus: new defaults 2,411     1,744     6,015     4,719  
Less: cures (1,529 )   (1,434 )   (5,215 )   (4,434 )
Less: claims paid (67 )   (62 )   (168 )   (129 )
Less: rescission and claims denied (7 )   (3 )   (19 )   (11 )
Ending default inventory 5,712     4,594     5,712     4,594  
 


The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

  For the three months ended September 30,   For the nine months ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  ($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1)   67       62       168       129  
Total amount paid for claims $ 2,692     $ 1,402     $ 5,714     $ 3,132  
Average amount paid per claim $ 40     $ 23     $ 34     $ 24  
Severity (2)   64 %     46 %     58 %     51 %


(1) Count includes 21 and 56 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and 23 and 47 claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.
   


The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

  As of September 30,
Average reserve per default: 2024   2023
  (In Thousands)
Case (1) $ 21.8   $ 23.4
IBNR (1)(2)   1.9     1.9
Total $ 23.7   $ 25.3


(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.
   


The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated:

  As of
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
  (In Thousands)
Available assets $ 3,006,892   $ 2,827,721   $ 2,602,680
Net risk-based required assets   1,735,790     1,651,569     1,414,233

Primary Logo

