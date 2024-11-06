Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,256 in the last 365 days.

Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Highly favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market
  • Global portfolio purchases up 23% to $282 million
  • Global collections up 18% to $550 million
  • GAAP EPS of $1.26

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Encore’s strong third quarter performance was largely driven by our MCM (Midland Credit Management) business in the U.S.,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “U.S. market supply continues to grow to record levels, driven by the highest U.S. charge off rate in more than 10 years coupled with growth in lending. Amid these favorable market conditions, MCM continues to deliver on this robust opportunity with portfolio purchases of $230 million, up 28% compared to the year ago quarter, while collections in the quarter were at their highest level since 2021.”

“For our Cabot business in the U.K. and Europe, the portfolio purchasing market remains competitive. We are maintaining discipline and our selective approach to purchasing portfolios in the region as we continue to see slow improvement in portfolio pricing, although pricing still does not yet consistently reflect the higher cost of capital. This approach has led to better purchase price multiples compared to a year ago.”

In the third quarter, the company exited the secured NPL market in Spain, which was a small, niche portion of Cabot’s business. The sale of these assets resulted in a pre-tax loss of $8 million, or ($0.27) per share.

“Due to our continued strong operational and investment execution, we are again raising our 2024 guidance which we originally established in February and revised upward in August. We now anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed $1,250 million and we expect our year-over-year collections growth to be approximately 15% to over $2,125 million. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024:

  Three Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2024
 		  2023
 		  Change
Portfolio purchases(1) $ 282,485     $ 230,559     23 %
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,648,886     $ 7,877,621     10 %
Collections $ 550,268     $ 465,339     18 %
Revenues $ 367,071     $ 309,619     19 %
Operating expenses $ 260,981     $ 234,101     11 %
GAAP net income $ 30,643     $ 19,339     58 %
GAAP earnings per share $ 1.26     $ 0.79     59 %

______________________
(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $230.2 million and $179.3 million, and Europe purchases of $52.3 million and $51.3 million in Q3 2024 and Q3 2023, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, November 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss third quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
(858) 309-6442
bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,353     $ 158,364  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   3,719,260       3,468,432  
Property and equipment, net   103,550       103,959  
Other assets   295,422       293,256  
Goodwill   628,131       606,475  
Total assets $ 4,993,716     $ 4,630,486  
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 222,841     $ 189,928  
Borrowings   3,550,574       3,318,031  
Other liabilities   172,196       185,989  
Total liabilities   3,945,611       3,693,948  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Equity:      
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,691 and 23,545 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   237       235  
Additional paid-in capital   17,016       11,052  
Accumulated earnings   1,135,234       1,049,171  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (104,382 )     (123,920 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,048,105       936,538  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,993,716     $ 4,630,486  
               

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. The liabilities in the table below can only be settled from assets in the respective VIEs. Creditors of the VIEs do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

       
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,740     $ 24,472  
Investment in receivable portfolios, net   818,540       717,556  
Other assets   5,485       19,358  
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,129       1,854  
Borrowings   484,105       494,925  
Other liabilities   2,915       2,452  
               


 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues              
Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 328,119     $ 302,687     $ 965,901     $ 899,545  
Changes in recoveries   12,675       (17,067 )     6,020       (30,054 )
Total debt purchasing revenue   340,794       285,620       971,921       869,491  
Servicing revenue   22,772       19,893       64,258       63,486  
Other revenues   3,505       4,106       14,563       12,316  
Total revenues   367,071       309,619       1,050,742       945,293  
Operating expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   107,502       95,067       318,294       294,772  
Cost of legal collections   67,339       56,274       190,309       167,525  
General and administrative expenses   38,808       35,559       111,828       108,053  
Other operating expenses   31,804       27,959       93,016       81,864  
Collection agency commissions   7,370       8,046       22,308       26,583  
Depreciation and amortization   8,158       11,196       23,467       32,768  
Total operating expenses   260,981       234,101       759,222       711,565  
Income from operations   106,090       75,518       291,520       233,728  
Other expense              
Interest expense   (66,906 )     (50,558 )     (184,047 )     (147,376 )
Other income   1,578       5,103       6,291       5,080  
Total other expense   (65,328 )     (45,455 )     (177,756 )     (142,296 )
Income before income taxes   40,762       30,063       113,764       91,432  
Provision for income taxes   (10,119 )     (10,724 )     (27,701 )     (27,162 )
Net income $ 30,643     $ 19,339     $ 86,063     $ 64,270  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.28     $ 0.82     $ 3.61     $ 2.72  
Diluted $ 1.26     $ 0.79     $ 3.54     $ 2.62  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   23,912       23,712       23,859       23,644  
Diluted   24,407       24,382       24,324       24,535  
                               


 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 86,063     $ 64,270  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   23,467       32,768  
Other non-cash interest expense, net   12,379       12,526  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,731       11,017  
Deferred income taxes   1,718       952  
Changes in recoveries   (6,020 )     30,054  
Other, net   7,477       (1,958 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Other assets   (35,277 )     (21,820 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities   31,086       (11,598 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   132,624       116,211  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs   (844,868 )     (772,101 )
Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios   641,982       504,672  
Purchases of property and equipment   (20,451 )     (16,765 )
Other, net   47,632       13,468  
Net cash used in investing activities   (175,705 )     (270,726 )
Financing activities:      
Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs   (18,164 )     (8,224 )
Proceeds from credit facilities   458,844       630,079  
Repayment of credit facilities   (1,292,578 )     (446,724 )
Proceeds from senior secured notes   1,000,000        
Repayment of senior secured notes   (29,310 )     (29,310 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes         230,000  
Repayment of exchangeable senior notes         (212,480 )
Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments, net         12,421  
Other, net   11,695       (16,890 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   130,487       158,872  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   87,406       4,357  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,583       (3,558 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   158,364       143,912  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 247,353     $ 144,711  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 138,951     $ 120,113  
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   61,255       50,605  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:      
Investment in receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 4,617     $ 9,558  
               


 
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
 
Adjusted EBITDA
       
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, unaudited) 2024   2023   2024   2023
GAAP net income, as reported $ 30,643     $ 19,339     $ 86,063     $ 64,270  
Adjustments:              
Interest expense   66,906       50,558       184,047       147,376  
Interest income   (1,909 )     (1,315 )     (5,037 )     (3,382 )
Provision for income taxes   10,119       10,724       27,701       27,162  
Depreciation and amortization   8,158       11,196       23,467       32,768  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,737       3,092       11,731       11,017  
Net loss (gain) on derivative instruments(1)   7       (3,512 )     (267 )     (3,512 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2)   162       594       4,364       6,574  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,823     $ 90,676     $ 332,069     $ 282,273  
Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 223,292     $ 188,872     $ 666,766     $ 562,511  

________________________
(1) Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations.
(2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.
(3) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more