SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAX) complied with federal securities laws. On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed that “the Company received an initial settlement demand from the staff of the FTC (the “FTC Staff”) stating that the FTC Staff is prepared to recommend that the FTC approve the filing of a complaint against the Company for violations of Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, the TSR and the Government and Business Impersonation Rule. The FTC Staff proposes to seek injunctive and monetary relief and civil penalties.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased MediaAlpha stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/mediaalpha/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.



