Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,267 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Workers to hold press conference in support of proposed Heat Stress Act

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday, November 7 at 9:00 a.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), workers affected by heat stress, and Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns will hold a press conference in support of Tabuns’ proposed Private Member’s Bill to implement a Worker Heat Protection Standard. The Bill is co-sponsored by ONDP Labour Critic, Jamie West, ONDP WSIB and Injured Workers Critic, Lise Vaugeois, and ONDP Education Critic, Chandra Pasma.

The Private Member’s Bill is the next step in the OFL’s The Heat is On campaign to combat heat stress in Ontario workplaces. Since the campaign was launched in May, hundreds of workers have signed a legislative petition calling for meaningful heat stress legislation.

Laura Walton, OFL President, and MPP Peter Tabuns, Climate Action Critic, will be joined by workers to highlight the importance of moving this legislation forward.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cj/COPE


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Workers to hold press conference in support of proposed Heat Stress Act

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more