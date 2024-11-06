Acronis and Infinigate Cloud UK Announce #TeamUp Partnership with Harlequins Rugby Club

Infinigate Cloud UK to provide Harlequins with Acronis cyber protection solutions

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp Partner, Harlequins. In partnership with Infinigate Cloud UK, a leading distributor in secure cloud solutions for MSPs, the iconic London-based Rugby Union club will strengthen its digital infrastructure and enhance data security with Acronis' natively integrated cybersecurity solutions.

"We are honoured that a historic club like Harlequins is entrusting Acronis with one of their most valuable assets—their cyber protection," said Ronan McCurtin, RVP EMEA at Acronis. "This partnership is a winning play, fortifying the club's digital defence with our advanced cybersecurity solutions. Together with Infinigate Cloud UK, we’re not only reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier cyber protection, but also providing innovative technology and support, ensuring their data remains secure throughout the season and beyond."

As the Acronis #CyberFit Partner, Infinigate Cloud UK will provide Harlequins with Acronis’ suite of cybersecurity and data protection services. Managed through a single console, Acronis offers reliable and cost-effective security and backup solutions to meet the digital needs of organizations, including globally renowned sports teams. This includes access to Acronis Advanced Security + Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and Acronis Advanced Backup.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple said: “This is an important partnership for the Club and fortifies our digital defences. It provides the Club and its supporters the assurance that their data is securely protected. With the use of Acronis’ advanced cyber protection solutions, we are confident that Infinigate Cloud will safeguard our organization, allowing us to focus on winning on and off the pitch".

Harlequins, based in Twickenham, South-West London, is a founding member of the Rugby Football Union and one of only nine clubs to have won the Premiership title since the league's inception, most recently in the 2020-2021 season. Last year, the Men’s team made history by reaching the semi-final stage of the Investec Champions Cup for the first time, underscoring their competitive strength at the European level.

“We are proud to partner with Acronis and Harlequins, as we see great synergies between high performance in sport and high performance in business.” said Craig Gordon, VP Sales IFG Cloud UK&I. “Our mission is to help organisations demystify the complexities of delivering secure cloud solutions. Through this partnership, we are leveraging our cybersecurity expertise, supporting Acronis’ natively integrated cyber protection platform, ensuring Harlequins' digital infrastructure is resilient, secure, and primed for success both on and off the field".

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About Harlequins

Founded in 1866 and playing in famous Quarters kit, Harlequins is possibly the most iconic and recognised Rugby Union club in the world. The Club is proud to be a founding member of the RFU and boasts and has a rich history alongside a healthy dose of current and former men’s and women’s international players. The Club were double domestic league champions in 202/21 and continue to push for silverware in both European and domestic competitions.

Harlequins Men and Women both play their home matches at the 14,500 capacity Twickenham Stoop stadium in SW London but twice a year travel across the road to play at the Home of England Rugby, the 82,000 Allianz stadium, Twickenham. The annual festive Big Game event, now in its 16th edition, is the biggest annual club rugby event in the world and features both men’s and women’s teams. Due to its success a summer version, Big Summer Kick-Off has been created to allow more fans to see the team play and is in its 4th edition this year.

The Club is renowned for its remarkable matchday experience and unrivalled atmosphere. With almost all men’s matches sold out across the last 3.5 seasons, matchdays at the Stoop are ranked as the best in the league by an independent Premiership Rugby survey. The combination of a family friendly matchday environment and an entertaining style of play has attracted more people than ever to follow the Club who are now digitally the most followed team in England and the 9th most followed in the world.

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is a division within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a "born in the cloud" distributor with a deep technical heritage, we are digital natives who continuously invest in our teams and develop our value-added services to ensure we provide the best technical expertise and support to our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud, our long-standing relationship with Microsoft and our extensive cybersecurity expertise have taught us that we are only successful if our partners are too, as evidenced by our world-class partner satisfaction ratings. Our award-winning training and go-to-market services help our partners realise their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

For additional information please visit www.infinigate.com.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba42e7f0-3107-4beb-8097-28816170e450

